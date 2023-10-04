Mother and child hit in Arden Arcade crosswalk. Girl, under 10, suffering from major injuries

A child is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday evening in Arden Arcade.

California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the corner at Alta Arden Expressway and Howe Avenue at 5:26 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

When they arrived, they learned a pickup truck that had been traveling northbound on Howe Avenue when it made a right turn, hitting a mother and child while they were in the crosswalk, said Officer Justin Fetterly, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office.

The child was transported to the hospital with major injuries, Fetterly said.

The child’s age was not released but Fetterly said the child was under 10 years old.

The driver remained on scene. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, he said.