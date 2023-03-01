Mother who caused death of daughter ‘overwhelmed’ during pandemic, court told

Bronwen Weatherby, PA
·4 min read

A mother who killed her 16-year-old disabled daughter through neglect and negligence became “gradually overwhelmed” and unable to cope during the Covid-19 pandemic, a court was told.

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her parents allowed her to become morbidly obese.

Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admitted manslaughter by gross negligence last year, while her father, Alun Titford, 45, denied the charge and was found guilty after a trial last month.

Sarah Lloyd-Jones pictured arriving at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)
Sarah Lloyd-Jones pictured arriving at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

The teenager weighed 22st 13lb with a BMI of 70 at the time of her death, and her body was discovered inside her bedroom in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”.

Swansea Crown Court heard Kaylea had been unable to move herself from her bed for many months before she died and had not used the shower or toilet since before the March lockdown that year.

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, told the sentencing hearing on Wednesday: “By the time of her death, Kaylea Titford was living in conditions unfit for any animal, let alone for a vulnerable 16-year-old girl who depended on others for her care.

“Kaylea lived and died in squalor and degradation.”

Kaylea was left to lie in soiled clothing, on filthy bed linen and puppy training pads. She died after suffering inflammation and infection from ulcerations caused by obesity and immobility.

Emergency service workers who were called to the house described feeling sick due to a rotting smell in her room.

When her body was examined maggots were found which were thought to have been feeding on her body in the final days of her life.

Alun Titford at Swansea Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Alun Titford at Swansea Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

In mitigation, Lewis Power KC, representing Lloyd-Jones, said his client had been evaluated as having low average intellect and a major depressive disorder.

“During the lockdown period, when so many people suffered not just mentally but in socialisation, she became gradually overwhelmed,” Mr Power told the court.

“Her coping strategies coupled with lockdown led her to develop major depression and she was no longer able to care for her daughter’s needs.

“It escalated to the horrendous situation where she withdrew from her everyday responsibilities and led the catastrophic outcome.

“She accepts she neglected her duties of looking after her daughter.”

Mr Power said Lloyd-Jones was a “kind, diligent and loving mother” for the majority of Kaylea’s life, adding that she is “contrite and remorseful”.

The court heard she sent messages to her husband begging him for help, telling him in one: “I’m absolutely exhausted, I can’t cope working and doing everything… all I’ve done is cry all day. I need you to help me.”

Text messages between Kaylea and her mother were also read to the hearing, including one in which the teenager said she had soiled herself.

After her mother replied in frustration, Kaylea sent back: “Why do you get mad? It’s not my fault.”

During his trial, Titford claimed that his wife was responsible for Kaylea’s care.

When asked why he had let his daughter down so badly, the removals worker replied: “I’m lazy”.

The bedroom of Kaylea Titford (Dyfed Powys Police/PA)
The bedroom of Kaylea Titford (Dyfed Powys Police/PA)

David Alias KC, representing Tiford, said his client took a lesser role in Kaylea’s care as she reached puberty and was not trained in certain procedures unlike his wife.

“This is a family with a man working for a removal company 50 hours a week on average and a woman looking after all the children and working as a carer in the community in the lockdown,” he said.

“A care package was needed and it should not have needed to be asked for it. They should have been offered it and were not.”

Kaylea attended Newtown High School, where she was described by staff as “funny and chatty”, but she did not return after the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Her parents are due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon before High Court Judge Mr Justice Griffiths.

His sentencing remarks will be broadcast to the public on television and online – the first hearing in Wales to be filmed since the law was changed to allow cameras into criminal courts for the first time last year.

The sentencing at the Old Bailey in London of Ben Oliver, who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his grandfather, David Oliver, was the first case in England or Wales to be televised in July last year.

The move, which came after a 20-year campaign by BBC News, ITN, Sky News and the PA news agency, was intended to help the public get a better understanding of how sentencing decisions are taken and improve transparency in the justice system.

Coverage is restricted to the part of the proceedings when a judge hands down sentences and gives his reasons, with no view of defendants, victims, jurors, lawyers or witnesses.

Footage will be broadcast with a short time delay to avoid transmitting any violent or abusive reaction in the courtroom.

Latest Stories

  • Woman jailed for 20-year campaign of domestic abuse against 'cowering' husband

    Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • A family feud, gruesome ‘kill room’, and pots of ‘human soup’: How the murder of Abby Choi shocked Hong Kong

    Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports

  • Thai guard charged after video of him slapping foreigner over water bottle goes viral

    The guard has already been relieved from his duty, and is currently detained facing charges of bodily assault. Read for more details.

  • Putin secretly living in golden palace he shares with gymnast lover

    Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.

  • Trans rapist Isla Bryson told ‘you are not the victim’ before being jailed for eight years

    A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.

  • Mafia boss escapes from high security prison using bed sheets as manhunt under way

    A mafia boss has broken out of a Sardinian prison using a rudimentary method of escape. Who is mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro? Raduano, a member of the Gargano Mafia serving 19 years for mafia crimes, was due to be released in 2046 according to the Italian paper, Il Messaggero.

  • Man remains behind bars nearly 20 years after conviction overturned

    The nightmare gripping Ken Middleton's family appeared to be possibly over in 2005. The same judge who in 1991 sentenced the Kansas City, Missouri, man to life without parole plus 200 years for the shooting death of his wife, ruled to vacate that same ruling and ordered that he receive a new trial based on a series of irregularities that the judge concluded made his original trial unconstitutional. The reason is a technicality in Missouri state law that gave jurisdiction in the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals, not with the Jackson County circuit court.

  • Judge overseeing Trump Georgia grand jury speaks after foreperson's controversial interviews

    After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors "can talk about the final report." McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a "farewell session," at the request of the district attorney, in which he "reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations -- that's the one word that's in the oath." McBurney emphasized that "it's important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations."

  • Linda Kasabian: Manson family member dies at 73

    Gang’s getaway driver passed away in hospital in January and has since been cremated

  • White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct

    A white supremacist who killed a woman when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been fined for allegedly threatening a correctional officer and brandishing what an inmate disciplinary record called a “dangerous weapon” at the prison where he is serving a life sentence. Federal prosecutors disclosed the misconduct incidents in court documents as they asked a judge to order James Alex Fields Jr. to turn over $650 from his inmate trust account to make a court-ordered payment toward restitution to the victims of his crimes. In documents filed last week, prosecutors said the victims have not received any restitution payments in the nearly four years since Fields was sentenced.

  • New Bryan Kohberger search warrant reveals items seized during Idaho murders arrest in Pennsylvania

    Police said that the items seized included one defiant silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves

  • Andrew Tate lobbied right-wing Romanian politicians from jail and asked an associate to upload 'party clips' meant to discredit trafficking accusers: report

    Influencer Andrew Tate attempted to push political influence in Romania while seeking to discredit his accusers, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

  • Missing man found in shark's stomach after family identifies his tattoo

    Diego Barria, a 32-year-old father of three, was last seen riding his all-terrain vehicle near the coast of Argentina's southern Chubut province on 18 February. Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search for him, told local media that the fishermen had said "when they were cleaning [the sharks] they found human remains in one of them".

  • RCMP officer charged with possession of cocaine, breach of trust

    Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency says an RCMP officer is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Michael King, director of N.L.'s serious-incident response team, known as SIRT-NL, said Const. Michael Hann has been charged following the organization's investigation into several incidents in June. Hann is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, un

  • Nicola Bulley: TikToker who filmed body being taken from river claims he has donated to family

    A TikToker who filmed police as they pulled Nicola Bulley's body from the river claims he has made a donation to her family "out of respect". Amateur sleuth Curtis Arnold, 34, had his identity unmasked by The Sun after the newspaper traced him to his barber's shop in Worcestershire. Mr Arnold shared footage of police officers by the river lifting what appeared to be a body bag on his social media channels, in a video that has now been deleted.

  • Constance Marten’s newborn baby is feared to have died, police say

    Constance Marten’s newborn baby is feared to have died, police have said as the couple were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

  • Hong Kong model Abby Choi: Ex-relatives in court over woman's murder after body parts found in fridge and cooking pot

    The ex-husband, former brother-in-law and former father-in-law of a Hong Kong model have appeared in court charged with her murder after her legs were found in a fridge. Alex Kwong, his sibling Anthony Kwong and their dad Kwong Kau are accused of murdering 28-year-old Abby Choi in a gruesome case which has gripped many people in the city. Kwong's mother Jenny Li faces one count of perverting the course of justice.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Brother: I Cleaned Up Bloody Murder Scene

    Law & CrimeAlex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.“No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my lif

  • Copper theft in New Brunswick is rampant — and tough to stop

    When Jo-Anne Phillips started renovating a Moncton home, thieves broke in overnight and ripped out copper wires and pipes wherever they could find them. Two days later, they came back to steal whatever metal was left behind. "They couldn't get through the doors, so they broke the glass. They used a screwdriver to back out the three-inch screws we had secured the door with," she said. Phillips, who renovates rentals in the city, scrambled to install a security system and convinced her insurance c