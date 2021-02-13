‘My mother begged me not to go’: the Japanese women who married Koreans – and never saw their family again

It has been six decades since Mitsuko Minakawa boarded a ferry on the Sea of Japan coast, bound for a new life in North Korea. But the anguish of that sunny day in the spring of 1960 has never left her.

Two months earlier, Minakawa had married a Korean man, Choe Hwa-jae, a contemporary at Hokkaido University, where she was the only woman in a class of 100 students. Minakawa, then 21, and Choe were part of the mass repatriation of ethnic Korean residents of Japan – many of them the offspring of people who had been brought from the Korean peninsula by their Japanese colonisers to work in mines and factories.

More than 93,000 ethnic Koreans, known as Zainichi, moved to North Korea between 1959 and 1984, according to the Japanese Red Cross Society. Among them were 1,830 Japanese women who, like Minakawa, had married Korean men, and a smaller number of Japanese men with Korean wives.

North Korea, founded in 1948 by Kim Il-sung, welcomed the repatriated Koreans with open arms, even though almost all had family ties to South Korea. In return for helping to rebuild the war-ravaged Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Minakawa and Choe – along with tens of thousands of others – were promised a socialist paradise that their US-oppressed cousins in the capitalist South could only dream of.

Irrespective of which side of the border they came from, Koreans in Japan had faced widespread suspicion and discrimination. “My husband was Korean and from a poor background. My family was against our marriage and didn’t come to our wedding,” says Minakawa, one of eight women whose lives in North Korea have been documented by the award-winning Japanese photographer Noriko Hayashi. “My mother cried and said, ‘Please don’t go. Think about what you’re doing.’ When I remember her saying that, I can’t help but cry. I was only 21.” Minakawa took the Korean name Kim Guang-ok. She and her husband, who died in 2014, settled in the eastern port city of Wonsan, where he worked as a fisheries official while she raised their children.

Hayashi had read about the repatriation programme, and the fact that the “returnees” included Japanese women who had never before set foot in North Korea. “But I had never heard any of these women’s personal stories,” she explains. “I wanted to hear how they felt about Japan 60 years after they left, what they miss, and about their lives in North Korea.”

North Korea, however, is notoriously difficult to access, particularly for a freelance photographer from Japan, the peninsula’s despised former colonial ruler. The political environment also posed challenges. In 2002, North Korea’s then leader, Kim Jong-il, admitted the regime’s spies had abducted Japanese citizens during the 1970s and 80s; more recently, its nuclear weapons programme has invited international condemnation.

During her first visit in 2013 with a Japanese NGO, Hayashi won over her North Korean guides, explaining that her only intention was to meet the women, listen to their stories, and take their portraits. In the course of 12 subsequent visits, she has interviewed and photographed women at their homes in the capital Pyongyang, in Wonsan, and in Hamhung, the country’s second-largest city.

Hayashi identified an emotional thread running through all of the women’s stories: an often unfulfilled desire to revisit the country of their birth. “As a Japanese woman, I felt an emotional bond with their stories,” she says. “There were many times when I got a glimpse of the feelings they had held deep in their hearts for many years.”

When they left for North Korea, the women had been led to believe that they would be able to return to Japan for family visits once they had settled into their new lives. Free travel between Japan and the North was impossible, however, since the countries have never had diplomatic ties. Ordinary North Koreans’ movements remain strictly controlled by the regime. Decades on, only five of the women Hayashi met have made brief returns. In all, 43 Japanese wives were permitted to return to their home country for a few days as part of special “homecoming” programmes held in 1997, 1998 and 2002.

The women’s encounters with Hayashi were a rare connection to the home towns they had left behind; for some, she was their only remaining human connection with the country of their birth. All eight women she photographed – now in their 70s and 80s – had been widowed, and three have since died. For the past year, Hayashi has had to put further visits on hold due to the pandemic.

Hayashi recalls that they laughed and smiled whenever she visited, holding her hand and introducing her to children and grandchildren. After a while, Hayashi’s North Korean minders would leave the room, leaving them to talk freely. But even when alone, none appeared eager to discuss politics, or the three generations of the Kim dynasty, who have ruled North Korea for more than 70 years. “My intention wasn’t to criticise Kim Jong-un’s regime,” Hayashi says. “I just wanted to get a sense of the women as people, their emotions and the environment in which they found themselves.”

Hayashi resolved to rekindle the women’s fading memories through her photography, visiting each of their home towns to record special places they had mentioned, which she then reproduced on huge pieces of tarpaulin fabric. They had appeared moved, but perfectly still, when Hayashi showed them the original photographs. “But when I showed them the large prints, their reaction was the exact opposite. They were actively engaged in the photos. They touched them and walked around them.” Minakawa sprayed cherry blossom-scented perfume – a gift from Hayashi – on a print of blooming sakura trees that the photographer had shot in her home town of Sapporo.

“When they left Japan, they were convinced they would be able to visit freely after a few years,” Hayashi says. “But that didn’t happen. Most of their parents opposed their decision to leave, but the women told them not to worry, that they would see them again. In the end, they were not even able to see their parents before they died. They cry every time they talk about this.”

Aiko Nakamoto moved to North Korea with her husband in 1960, after marrying two years earlier. Her home town is in Kumamoto prefecture, south-west Japan. ‘‘I often went to the shrine with my friends and played there when I was little. I was 26 when I met my husband. At first, I didn’t realise he was Korean as his Japanese was perfect. He was a really warm person, and I fell in love.”

Nakamoto, whose Korean name is Kim Ae-sun, has not returned to Japan since she left 60 years ago, and is unlikely to. ‘‘Even one or two hours would have been enough,” she says. “I just want to visit my home town and the grave of my father and mother.”

Other women told Hayashi of their longing for the families they had left behind. Fujiko Iwase died in North Korea in 2018; in an interview with Hayashi before her death she spoke about her last meeting with her mother and sister, who visited her in Tokyo before she left Japan. “We believed we would meet again in a few years. Since coming to Korea, I have never worked outside, but I like knitting at home,” she told Hayashi when they met at a cafe in Hamhung. “My husband studied at university and became a doctor. When you get older, you start thinking about the old days in your home town.‘’

Takiko Ide was one of the few women who took part in the homecoming programme, in 2000. “I met my husband when I was around 15,” she says, “when we were both working as bus drivers. My mother was against my marriage, because my husband was Korean. We moved to North Korea in 1961 without telling her. I was her only daughter, so she must have felt very sad and disappointed.” She returned to Japan for the first time in 39 years to discover that her mother had died two years earlier, aged 99. “When I was finally able to visit her grave, I apologised to her.”

Of all the women she interviewed, Hayashi says she found herself most drawn to Minakawa. “She was a very independent woman. She chose to live with the man she fell in love with and build the life she wanted at the age of 21, even though that meant being separated from her friends and family in Japan.

She said to me: ‘When I left Japan, I was focused on my own happiness, but my mother was incredibly concerned. It was only after I had children of my own that I understood how she felt.’”

Careful to avoid reopening emotional wounds, Hayashi never asked anyone directly if they regretted leaving Japan. “I imagine that they went crazy when they realised they might never be able to go back. At the same time, when I saw how they were with their children and grandchildren, I could see that they cherish their lives and families in North Korea. If they were given the chance to visit Japan again, they would. One of them told me that even a short visit would be enough. Then she would be able to die in peace.”

Two of the five surviving women correspond with their Japanese families by letter; phone calls are an expensive luxury in North Korea, and email access is a privilege enjoyed only by the political elite in Pyongyang. The others, including Minakawa, have lost touch with their siblings. While Hayashi’s attempts to talk to the women’s relatives in Japan were politely refused, she hopes her portraits will cast light on a neglected chapter in Japanese history. “These women have been forgotten in Japan, partly because of international political tensions,” she says. “Unless their personal histories are documented now, their experiences will die with them.”

Now 77, Minakawa forms a mental picture of the country she left as a young woman whenever she looks out her window, over the ocean from her home in Wonsan. “I want to go to Japan one last time, if possible,” she says. “Every May, when the acacia flowers are in full bloom, I open the window and their fragrance wafts into my room. Every time that happens, I think of home.”



