Mother, baby escape car on tracks just before Brightline train hits it, fire-rescue says

David J. Neal

A mother and her baby escaped from a car, which was across railroad tracks, just before a Brightline train crashed into it Tuesday morning, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said via Twitter.

Traffic is stopped on Southwest 10th Street at the railroad tracks for the car removal and crash investigation.

The car hit by a Brightline train Tuesday morning.
This is the second time in three days that a Brightline train hit a vehicle in Palm Beach County. A man died Sunday when the high-speed train, with stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, hit his car in Lake Worth Beach.

