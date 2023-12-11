Mother charged with manslaughter over children’s fire deaths granted bail

Deveca Rose appeared in court charged with manslaughter over children’s fire deaths (ES Composite)

A mother has appeared in court charged with four counts of manslaughter after a fire killed her two sets of twin sons in south London.

Deveca Rose, 29, was granted conditional bail at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, having been charged on Thursday.

District judge Sarah Turnock added conditions to Rose’s bail and sent the case to the Old Bailey, where the defendant will be due to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 8 next year.

The judge told Rose: “You are charged with very serious offences and if you were found guilty of any or all of these offences… it is likely you would go to prison for a significant period of time.”

Rose, who attended court dressed in black with family members, was twice asked by the judge to look at her while she was speaking to her.

The mother is also charged with child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, the Metropolitan Police said.

Her four children, Leyton and Logan Hoath, three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, four, died after the fire at a property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at about 7pm on December 16, 2021.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house during the “intense blaze”, removed the brothers and gave them CPR before they were taken to two south London hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Police at the property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, where four brothers died in a fire in 2021 (PA)

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade.

“It is imperative that no material or comments are published or shared online that could prejudice future court proceedings.”

In a statement given to MailOnline after the fire, Dalton Hoath, the father of the boys, said: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great-grandsons, nephews and cousins.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.”

In a post on Facebook in 2021, their paternal grandfather Jason Hoath wrote: “I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children loosing (sic) their life’s (sic) were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons.

“(They were) taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

“Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx”