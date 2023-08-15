Mother of 10-year-old found dead in Woking pays emotional tribute

Sara Sharif (BBC)

The mother of a girl, 10, who was found dead at a house in Woking has said she was “happy and always laughing” in an emotional tribute as detectives hunt three people in an ongoing murder investigation.

The girl, who has been named locally as Sara Sharif, was discovered by police at a house on Hammond Road in the quiet village of Horsell on Thursday morning. No one else was present.

Surrey Police want to speak with three people who they believe fled the country last Wednesday.

Her grief-stricken mother, Olga Sharif, said she “can’t believe she’s dead”.

In a heartbreaking tribute to her only daughter, she told The Sun: “Sara was so beautiful. She was artsy, she loved building and making things.

“Sara always stayed close to me. She’s the only daughter that I have, and I always wanted a daughter.”

Ms Sharif, 36, described how her daughter had many friends at school, was learning to ride a bike and bonded with her mother over a shared love of crafts and visits to Marwell Zoo.

The Polish national aded: “My life will never be the same again. Sara should be with me right now. She was too young.”

Ms Sharif said she was on her way to Poland when she received the devestating call from police, and it took six hours to return to the UK.

Surrey Police confirmed no one else was at the house when they attended just before 3am on Thursday and found the girl dead.

No arrests have been made. Officers remain at the house while the murder probe continues.

On Friday, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, 9 August.

“We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house to house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Floral tributes outside the house on Hammond Road (PA)

Inspector Sandra Carlier, Borough Commander for Woking, said on Friday: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened...we stand with them in their grief. Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”

Loved ones have laid floral tributes near the police cordon. One message read: “Sweet girl. I’m so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon. Rest in peace.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday afternoon.