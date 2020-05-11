Mota Ventures Reports Record Revenues for Month of April of CDN$3,818,000 From CBD Products, an Increase of 39% From April 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (MOTA.CN)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") subsidiary, Nature's Exclusive, an ecommerce provider of CBD products to consumers in the United States and Europe, is pleased to announce record revenues for the month of April totaling Cdn$3,818,000, representing an increase of 39% compared to April 2019. Expenses totaled Cdn$3,609,000, representing a Gross Profit of Cdn$209,000 for the month.

DOMINANT ONLINE CUSTOMER ACQUISITION STRATEGY

The Company credits this success to its' online customer acquisition strategy, which is capitalizing on the strong consumer demand for natural health solutions, resulting in an interim record number of customer acquisitions for the Nature's Exclusive brand, as well as, new customers for the immune support category introduced in March 2020.

The Company's strong ability to continue capturing customers, for both existing and new products, bodes well for the Company's CBD based hand sanitizer launch this month.

Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company stated, "I am very pleased to report another successful month with increased sales over 2019. Our investment in customer acquisition in March 2020, which yielded additional subscribers, has been a significant driver to our increased profitability. Despite the worldwide pandemic, we continue to move forward towards our full year goals for 2020, including expansion into the European market. I look forward to reporting on new customer acquisitions in the coming weeks".

NATURE'S EXCLUSIVE CBD BRAND LEADING THE WAY

The Company's Nature's Exclusive brand offers a CBD hemp-oil formulation intended to provide users with the therapeutic benefits that hemp may offer. The hemp oil used in the products is derived from hemp grown and cultivated in the United States. The extraction process is designed to maintain all the beneficial qualities that hemp may offer. Nature's Exclusive offers a range of products, which include CBD oil drops, CBD gummies, CBD pain relief cream, CBD skin serum, CBD hand sanitizer and CBD coffee.

The Company cautions that figures for revenue, expenses and margin generated from the sale of Nature's Exclusive products have not been audited, and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited. These figures were translated from US dollars into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada monthly average exchange rate of US$1.00:Cdn$1.4058 for April 2020 and US$1.00:Cdn$1.3378 for April 2019.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is an established ecommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to anticipated product sales under its Nature's Exclusive and Sativida brands, its plans to offer a CBD infused hand sanitizer product, its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, its plans to cultivate and extract cannabis to produce CBD and high-quality value added CBD products in Latin America for distribution domestically and internationally and its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

