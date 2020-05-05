Mota Ventures Announces Record Number of New Subscriptions in April

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (MOTA.CN)(1WZ1.F)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") is excited to announce for the month of April, it acquired 17,996 new customers. This represents an increase of 48% compared to April 2019. In April, the Company also experienced strong demand from customers enrolling in a subscription, totaling of 14,091 new subscribers during the month. This represents a new subscriber increase of 78% compared to April 2019.

The Company's Natures Exclusive brand offers a CBD hemp-oil formulation intended to provide users with the therapeutic benefits that hemp may offer. The hemp oil used in the products is derived from hemp grown and cultivated in the United States. The extraction process is designed to maintain all the beneficial qualities that hemp may offer. Natures Exclusive offers a range of products, which include CBD oil drops, CBD gummies, CBD pain relief cream, CDB skin serum and CBD coffee.

"We continue to see strong consumer demand for our entire range due to our concentrated customer acquisition efforts and by providing compelling products our customers are asking for. Our April new customer acquisition and subscription numbers are continued evidence of the strength of the business. Additionally, I am excited about our recent launch of a CBD hand sanitizer product and anticipate we will see very strong sales through this current quarter," stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Company also announces that it has granted 7,995,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options vest immediately, and are exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a period of 60 months. The options are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Story continues

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established eCommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the Company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to anticipated product sales under its Natures Exclusive and Satavida brands, its plans to offer a CBD infused hand sanitizer product, its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, its plans to cultivate and extract cannabis to produce CBD and high-quality value added CBD products in Latin America for distribution domestically and internationally and its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Mota Ventures Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588371/Mota-Ventures-Announces-Record-Number-of-New-Subscriptions-in-April



