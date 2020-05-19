Mota Ventures Announces Completion Of Audit For Nature’s Exclusive Brand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (MOTA.CN)(1WZ1.F)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an audit of the financial results of its Nature's Exclusive brand through the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019.

2019 audited financial results:

Revenue of Cdn$29,034,000

Associated expenses of Cdn$25,530,000

Net income of Cdn$3,505,000

"Completion of the 2019 audit is a culmination of an extensive team effort, and represents a significant milestone in the validation of our eCommerce business. The 2019 figures, where we achieved over 12% net income, provides us with a benchmark from which to measure our success in the 2020 fiscal year as we continue to build on the strong results generated by Unified," noted Ryan Hoggan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Throughout the 2019 calendar year, the Nature's Exclusive brand was operated as a separate business segment of Unified Funding, LLC ("Unified"). The Company completed the acquisition of the brand, and the associated business line, on January 17, 2020. The audit was completed on carve-out financial statements of Unified, which present the standalone financial results of the brand. Figures presented in this news release were translated from US dollars into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada average annual exchange rate of US$1.00:Cdn$1.3269 for 2019.

The Company also announces that it has reached an agreement with Unified to amend the thresholds necessary for Unified to earn a bonus based on the financial results generated by the Nature's Exclusive brand in the 2020 calendar year. Unified is entitled to earn a bonus payment based on the terms of the original transaction in which Mota acquired control of the brand, and the associated business line.

Under the terms of the amendment, Unified will continue to be entitled to a one-time bonus payment (the "Bonus Payment") based on the revenue and profitability of Nature's Exclusive in the 2020 calendar year. The Bonus Payment will be: (i) US$5,000,000, in the event gross revenue exceeds US$40,000,000 with a profit margin of at least ten percent; (ii) US$10,000,000, in the event gross revenue exceeds US$45,000,000 with a profit margin of at least ten percent; or (iii) US$15,000,000, in the event gross revenue exceeds US$50,000,000. The Bonus Payment will be payable in common shares of the Company (the "Bonus Shares") based on an exchange rate of US$1.00 to C$1.30 and the greater of: (i) C$0.80; and (ii) the volume-weighted average closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange in the ten trading days prior to the last trading day of 2020. Any Bonus Shares issuable by the Company will be subject to the terms of a thirty-six month time release pooling arrangement, with applicable release dates calculated from the date of issuance of the Bonus Shares.

For further information regarding the Bonus Payment, and the acquisition of Nature's Exclusive, readers are encouraged to review the Company's news release of January 17, 2020.

"Revising the 2020 performance bonus will help to align our interests with Unified, and ensure they remain incentivized in the development of Nature's Exclusive in the context of the current market. The brand has demonstrated strong financial results through 2020 to date, in spite of economic volatility and we look forward to continued success leading into the second half of 2020," commented Ryan Hoggan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is an established ecommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to its anticipated development of the Nature's Exclusive brand, its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, its plans to cultivate and extract cannabis to produce CBD and high-quality value added CBD products in Latin America for distribution domestically and internationally and its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

