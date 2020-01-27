Mostert: Rolex 24 victory “biggest win since Bathurst”

Mostert shared the GT Le Mans class-winning RLL-run BMW M8 with John Edwards, Jesse Krohn and Augusto Farfus. The event featured an often-frantic duel with the two works Porsche 911 RSR-19s that was only decided in the final hour of the race.

“Incredible! The last feeling I’ve had like this victory is winning Bathurst,” said Mostert. “I feel like I haven’t achieved winning a lot over the last few years, so this is up there. This race is so different, but it’s just as intense as that. This is my biggest win since Bathurst 2014.

“We couldn’t afford a mistake all day, and across the whole drivers we didn’t do that. It took 12 months for the 1000 win to sink in, and it’ll probably take 12 months for this to sink in.

“I’ve got these world class drivers next to me. They dragged my ass through the whole 24 hours. I’m thankful for the opportunity to race. Last year to see the team car win, I can only imagine what they were feeling. Jesse did an awesome final stint, we didn’t really think he won it until he was coming into the infield. I’m glad we got the job done in the end.”

GTLM Winner #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

GTLM Winner #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images