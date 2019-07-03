Mostert closing in on sensational Holden Supercars switch

According to Motorsport.com sources WAU is now the most likely destination for the out-of-contract star for 2020, with paddock chatter suggesting a deal is close for a sensational team and manufacturer switch.

It's the second time .

However it's understood that DJRTP will instead retain its current driver line-up for 2020, with McLaughlin and racing the Shell-backed Mustangs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That leaves Mostert's primary options for 2020 as a WAU move, or signing a new Tickford Racing deal, the former believed to the more likely outcome.

WAU co-owner Michael Andretti confirmed to Motorsport.com that there have been talks with Mostert, but that a deal is yet to be signed: "We are talking to a bunch of different guys, he is one of them, but we have not signed anything."

Read Also:

Why an ambitious Holden squad must sign Mostert for 2020

A Mostert departure would leave Tickford needing at least one driver for 2020, although both are also out of contract pending options.

The option on Waters is highly likely to be taken up, however Holdsworth's future with the team is less clear, which means the team could even be looking for a pair of new recruits.

In terms of incoming talent, has been linked with a move to Tickford with her Harvey Norman backing.

It would be a return of sorts for the Swiss driver, who raced a Tickford Falcon alongside in the first year of the Supergirls Bathurst programme in 2015.

Tickford enduro driver have both been mentioned as potential candidates to race a Mustang for the Melbourne team.

As for WAU's current driver line-up, could also become a factor in the silly season.