Mostert, Catsburg added to BMW Bathurst line-up

Following yesterday's confirmation that Schnitzer will field a car at Bathurst for a second year running, BMW has now named its entire driver line-up for the Intercontinental GT Championship opener.

Supercars ace Mostert – who took pole at this year's 12 Hour – will team up with Augusto Farfus and Martin Tomczyk in the Schnitzer entry, the Brazilian and German drivers having been confirmed in the initial announcement regarding the brand's IGTC plans.

The Walkenhorst entry, also confirmed as part of the earlier announcement but with no drivers attached, will be raced by Catsburg, Christian Krognes, and Mikkel Jensen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Catsburg and Jensen finished their 2018 seasons by taking part in the BMW DTM rookie test, the manufacturer left with a spot to fill thanks to Farfus' departure from the line-up.

The Brazilian, who was part of BMW's DTM roster from 2012 until the end of this season, will instead dovetail a Hyundai WTCR drive with his BMW GT commitments.

Catsburg has also been confirmed as having a joint Hyundai WTCR/BMW GT programme for 2019.