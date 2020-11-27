The Most Worth-It Deals From Wayfair’s BIG Black Friday Sale

Alexandra Polk
·10 min read

Not buying home goods on sale for the remainder of this weekend is officially a missed opportunity — especially if you're shopping at Wayfair. For the next 4 days, the mega-home-goods hub is dishing out the steepest discounts of the year up to 80% off. Those price tags dangling on your big wish-listed home buys are probably already slashed in half.

Ahead, find a curated deal list of only the most hyped, most carted, and most worth it Wayfair goods that are currently socking its virtual-sale shelves. There are markdowns on bestsellers like Kelly Clarkson's velvet office chair, coveted Le Creuset kitchenware, the internet's favorite $20 pillow, and much more. Click on to score your biggest Black Friday discount to date.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Lourdes Velvet Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 32% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,716 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"Super cute and actually comfortable. I have some back pain/issues since a car accident a few years ago and it is hard to find a cute/comfy chair-this has been great!"<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelly Clarkson Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kelly Clarkson Home</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Kelly Clarkson Home</strong> Lourdes Velvet Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3kEfmYp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Encased Cooling Memory Foam Pillow<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 75% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 14,049 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"Excellent and affordable memory foam pillow, I’ve been sleeping with it for 2 weeks now and it molds very well to my head and neck. We bought the king-size and will be buying another for my fiancé because he loves using my pillow so much. Great for people who hold stress in their neck as I do!"<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair Sleep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair Sleep</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Wayfair Sleep</strong> Encased Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2HaJWv5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 44% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 908 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"I love this vanity. I was worried it would be too small but it fit perfectly into this small corner of my room without feeling too tiny. The drawers come already assembled into the desk portion which made for an even easier setup process. The mirror is big, and the drawers hold a lot."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wrought Studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wrought Studio</a></em></strong><br><br><br><strong>Wrought Studio</strong> Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3m8bgtq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Eytel Armchair</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 62% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 3,141 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"This chair is perfect for you if you're looking for an accent chair that is comfortable without being bulky. The color is exactly like what I ordered, and the assembly was super easy and quick."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Langley Street" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Langley Street</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Langley Street</strong> Eytel Armchair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2JoNcU4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Amherst 1000 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 68% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 2,909 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"Perhaps the most comfortable sheets we've ever slept on. The sheets feel heavy yet soft and what we've experienced at high-end hotels. The pleats on the top edge of the sheets are stitched very well and look great."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/38Rfi57" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Twillery Co." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Twillery Co.</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>The Twillery Co.</strong> 1000 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F38YxuK6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 62% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,389 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"The right amount of plush and support! I researched mattresses for hours and hours. Making a decision was so hard because comfort is so subjective. This mattress is perfect for any sleep position. I’m mostly and side and stomach sleeper, as is my husband, but it’s very comfortable for laying on my back and watching a movie too."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/38Rfi57" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sealy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sealy</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Sealy</strong> 12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3lFVZiW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 35% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 905 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"This is my first artificial tree and I love it. It fluffs up well and has a lot of lights that are evenly distributed. The tree is well made and easy to assemble. It takes about half an hour to fluff but it's worth the effort. Overall very happy with the purchase."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/38Rfi57" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andover Mills" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andover Mills</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Andover Mills</strong> Slim Fraser Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree Lights, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2Vc8bwh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Artega Area Rug <br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 43% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,911 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"One of the BEST purchases I’ve ever made! This rug is even more beautiful in person — it rivals a very pricey “Caitlin Wilson” rug which costs thousands. I have received sooo many compliments."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://fave.co/3dIVa5b" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bungalow Rose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bungalow Rose</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Bungalow Rose</strong> Arteaga Persian Inspired Area Rug, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F38R2c8f" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Chattanooga Duvet Cover Set<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 47% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 3,812 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"This duvet cover is a nice fabric that is quite wrinkly but in a low maintenance way. I love the zipper closure at the bottom, it reduces the tiny micro feather dust from escaping and making a mess of my room. My husband likes that it is breathable and doesn’t add extra heat at night."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://fave.co/3dIVa5b" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AllModern</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>AllModern</strong> Chattanooga Duvet Cover Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3l9EvKB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Dillsboro Executive Chair<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 45% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 1,530 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"This was extremely easy to put together. The chair itself is comfortable for a long day’s work. The back support is good, it rolls fairly well on carpet, and the price was very reasonable. I will definitely recommend this chair."<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://fave.co/3dIVa5b" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Winston Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Winston Porter</a></strong></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Winston Porter</strong> Dillsboro Executive Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2JkRbkR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Wabansia Ladder Bookcase<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 50% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4 out of 5 stars and 236 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"Easy to put together, meets online expectations, and is a great size if you need storage that takes up a small amount of space."<br><br><em>Shop</em> <a href="https://fave.co/2UAAsw7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Highland Dunes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Highland Dunes</em></strong></a><br><br><strong>Highland Dunes</strong> Wabansia Ladder Bookcase, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2UwUZBQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Rochelle Task Chair<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 54% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.4 out of 5 stars and 816 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"I ordered this chair for my home office and it was so popular I found myself arguing with my children over who could use it and when! I will be ordering another one as soon as the color comes back in stock!"<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelly Clarkson Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kelly Clarkson Home</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Kelly Clarkson Home</strong> Rochelle Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2IAxeqd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Imani Velvet 81.5" Square Arm Sleeper</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 55% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 7,566 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"My old comforter had gotten really flat and this one is very fluffy and comfy and was a GREAT price for a king size. Pros: fluffy, great price for a king size Cons: none."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/38Rfi57" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Twillery Co." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Twillery Co.</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>The Twillery Co.</strong> All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2IIeOUa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>3” Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 29% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 14,049 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"I would wake up in the morning with a terrible ache in my back; I did some research and found that this Lucid gel memory form mattress topper might help. I ordered it, it came in record time, I am a happy person in the morning now. This topper took care of that problem of a sore back."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucid Comfort Collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lucid Comfort Collection</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Lucid Comfort Collection</strong> 3” Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3pzj4WS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

Brister Swivel Side Chair<br><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 20% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 352 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"This chair is so cute! It is comfy and hugs my sides when I sit all the way back. I did anticipate that the seat itself would’ve been a little bit wider but it is very comfy to work at all day. Hopefully, it holds up well since I will be using it daily, but it’s been great so far. Very mid-century modern feel to it."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Corrigan Studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Corrigan Studio</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong> Brister Swivel Side Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3cZfUpF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>
<h2>Ceramics 2-Piece Stoneware Baking Dish Set<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 58% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 442 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"This is a really nice set for smaller dinners. I bought it because my other baking dishes were too big for cooking for two. They are very good quality, clean up well and I like the side handles. Definitely a great purchase."<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/38Rxpbp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Staub" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Staub</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Staub</strong> Ceramics 2 Piece Stoneware Baking Dish Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2UBy4oQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 40% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.9 out of 5 stars and 29 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"I've been using my pot practically every day since it arrived! I should have purchased a bigger one had I known how much I was going to like it. Easy to clean and food never sticks to the bottom."<br><br><em>Shop</em> <strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/38Rxpbp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Creuset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Le Creuset</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Le Creuset</strong> 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F36GQnid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Imani Velvet 81.5" Square Arm Sleeper<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 27% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 13316 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"I bought this sofa recently and I am very pleased with the quality and comfort that it offers. I think this futon is a great value and added a comfy option to my home office. It’s a great value for the money, fully recommend!"<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercury Row" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mercury Row</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Mercury Row</strong> Imani Velvet 81.5" Square Arm Sleeper, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2INtx0d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Adames Full Length Mirror</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 34% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 236 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"I really like this mirror. I was hesitant to order one online and have it arrived broken or be a clown mirror that distorts you. But it’s great! And Wayfair sent it very padded and shipped fast. Being on sale was even better!"<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3luoy2T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercury Row" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mercury Row</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Mercury Row</strong> Adames Modern & Contemporary Full Length Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2He36Ae" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Rosalva Cabinet<br></h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 15% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 370 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"Love it! Perfect for our tiny bathroom and looks very nice next to the sink with a great amount of storage for saving counter space. Putting together took me a little longer than expected but it all worked out. Would recommend!"<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/3q2NqBv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlton Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charlton Home</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Charlton Home</strong> Rosalva 11.8" W x 32.3" H Cabinet, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F33kN1AE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Mashpee Square Pillow Cover & Insert (Set of 2)</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 47% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 736 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"Pillows are so cute and fluffy! When they come in they are compressed so I thought that they may not live up to our expectations, but I’m so glad I was wrong! They go perfectly on the sofa in our study."<br><br><em>Shop</em> <em><a href="https://fave.co/2UAVhHR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Three Posts Teen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Three Posts Teen</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Three Posts Teen</strong> Mashpee Square Pillow Cover & Insert (Set of 2), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F32ToClm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Hub Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror</h2><br><strong>Discount:</strong> 42% off<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 748 reviews<br><br><strong>Deal Hunters Say: </strong>"This mirror is so beautiful. This came packaged VERY well. I don't think it would have broken going down a flight of stairs. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase."<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><em><a href="https://fave.co/2IMTLj0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Umbra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Umbra</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>Umbra</strong> Hub Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3kNYOgN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair</a>

