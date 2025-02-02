Most wins NFL coach including playoffs: Andy Reid continues to climb list

When Andy Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2013 NFL season, the franchise didn't exactly have a strong record of postseason success.

After winning Super Bowl 4 during the 1969 NFL season, the Chiefs won just three playoff games over a 43-year span. They brought Reid aboard hoping he could enjoy some of the playoff success he enjoyed with the Philadelphia Eagles and turn the Chiefs into a consistent winner.

The results have been spectacular. Reid has led the Chiefs to an 18-7 playoff record and three Super Bowl wins during his 12 years in Kansas City. He is on the verge of leading the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl victory, and if he does, the Chiefs will tie the New England Patriots for the most consecutive postseason wins in NFL history (10).

Reid's dominance in Kansas City has allowed him to pad his resume and establish himself as one of the best coaches in NFL history. Where does he rank among the NFL's winningest coaches, including the playoffs? Here's what to know as Reid takes aim at his 302nd win in Super Bowl 59.

Most wins by NFL coach including playoffs

Don Shula holds the NFL record for the most wins by a head coach, playoffs included. The legendary Miami Dolphins coach racked up 347 wins during his career, 328 of which came in the regular season.

Reid is one of four NFL coaches who have won more than 300 games, playoffs included. Below is a look at the 10 winningest coaches in NFL history.

Don Shula: 347 Bill Belichick: 333 George Halas: 324 Andy Reid: 301 Tom Landry: 270 Curly Lambeau: 229 Paul Brown: 222 Chuck Noll: 209 Marty Schottenheimer: 205 Dan Reeves: 201

Reid is the only coach among the 10 winningest to still be coaching at the NFL level. Mike Tomlin is the next-closest active coach, ranking 12th with 191 total career wins.

Six of the NFL's 10 winningest coaches are in the Hall of Fame – Shula, Halas, Landry, Lambeau, Brown and Noll. Belichick, who last coached an NFL team in 2023, and Reid figure to eventually join them there while both Reeves and Schottenheimer are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

Most playoff wins by an NFL head coach

Reid is close to chasing down Belichick for the most playoff wins by an NFL coach. Belichick won 31 postseason games during his career while Reid's career total now sits at 28.

Below are the 10 coaches to log 12-plus playoff wins during their coaching careers:

Bill Belichick: 31

Andy Reid: 28

Tom Landry: 20

Don Shula: 19

Joe Gibbs: 17

Chuck Noll: 16

John Harbaugh: 13

Mike Holmgren: 13

Tom Coughlin: 12

Bill Cowher: 12

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most wins NFL coach including playoffs: Where Andy Reid ranks on list