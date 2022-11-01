Most Windsor child care centres opt in for $10-a-day program as deadline passes

Susan Borras is the executive director of Great Beginnings Child Centre. (Submitted by Susan Borras - image credit)

A majority of the daycare centres in Windsor have signed up for the new Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care program, which over time will see the price of child care go down to $10 per day.

"I'm very excited for childcare in itself. I'm very excited for families," said Susan Borras, executive director of Great Beginnings Child Centre.

As of the end of last week, 93 per cent of the 149 childcare providers in Windsor had signed up for the program, according to Dawn Bosco, the manager of children's services for the city of Windsor.

Bosco said there were no centres that expressed that they would not be joining the program and she said she remained hopeful that the remaining providers would opt in by the deadline date.

"They still may be in process or may not have gotten their application [in]," she said.

Borras said they would be able to reduce their rates by 25 per cent starting on Nov. 1 and another 25 per cent reduction in rates will come into effect on Dec. 31.

Under Ontario's action plan, fees would be lowered to an average of $10 per day by September of 2025.

"I'm hoping that it opens up a lot of extra spaces for us for people that necessarily may use family or friends for child care because child care can be expensive especially if they don't qualify for [a] subsidy," she said.

Patricia Agnolin of ABC Day Nursery said that right now, a parent pays $46 per day for an infant to be in care — they will see that rate go down to $34.50 until the end of the year.

"It's a wonderful thing for the parents," Agnolin said.

"The need is there and I think we will be filled up. We get calls from parents everyday that know this is happening," she said.

The city says that while some of the child care centres in the city are full, some do have spaces. Agnolin said some of the ABC centres do have openings, as a damper was put on child care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She expects that to turn around.

"Slowly but surely the parents have come back with children," she said.

"I think this has definitely helped in the process of all this also that these parents are not going to be bogged down with a huge payment every month."

But she expects that with the $10-a-day rate on the way, it could mean expansion in the future.

The provincial plan does lay out that it will create about 86,000 new spaces by the end of 2026.

"I just think that it's going to be huge and once it does decrease again, I think all day cares are going to be full," she said.

"I believe when the new guidelines and funding for 2023 comes out, there will be an opportunity to expand spaces," Bosco said.

Retroactive payments

Families that have had their children in care centres that are approved to participate in the program can expect to see a cheque in the mail as the new rates are retroactive back to April 1. Agnolin said that created a lot of work on the administrative side.

"I think personally... that maybe the government should have had their ducks in a row before they actually put this in there or maybe processed it a little bit faster because it's my understanding that we're the last province to get this," Agnolin said.

"I'm thrilled for the parents... I mean it adds up. If you add up the last six months up to September, my running total is quite a lot."