Most weather warnings lifted for N.B., but road conditions still dicey

Highway 17 in northern New Brunswick is shown on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Highway 17 from Saint-Jean-Baptiste to Juction Route 11 was snow-covered with reduced visibility. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada - image credit)

After two nights of stormy conditions across New Brunswick, most Environment Canada weather warnings have been lifted.

Rainfall warnings are still in place for Saint John and Fundy National Park.

Saint John is expecting an additional 10 to 20 millimetres of rain that will change to freezing rain by late morning.

Fundy National Park is expecting between five and 10 millimetres later Saturday morning. It will change to freezing rain around noon.

Environment Canada's warning says "the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

Graham Thompson/CBC

Freezing rain warnings are also in effect for southeastern New Brunswick, including Moncton and Sussex areas. The freezing rain is expected to stop by Saturday evening.

Snow-covered roads in some areas

As for the rest of the province, many New Brunswickers woke up to dicey road conditions, either from overnight snow or freezing rain.

Some south-central regions, including Fredericton, have icy and slushy patches. The Government of New Brunswick's 511 website shows Highway 2 from Fredericton to Coytown having partial snow cover.

Hannah Rudderham/CBC

Moving further north, many roads are covered in snow, including Highway 8 from Penniac Interchange to Boiestown, Highway 116 from Harcourt to Rexton, Highway 180 from Southeast Upsalquitch River to Bathurst, Highway 11 from Bertrand to Six Roads and Highway 11 from Eel River to Turgeon Road in Belledune.

Environment Canada

Along with covered roads, some areas show reduced visibility, including Highway 11 from Miramichi to Saint Margarets, Highway 126 from Miramichi to Rogersville, Highway 8 from Boiestown to Blackville, Highway 11 from Six Roads to Tabusintac and Highway 17 from Saint-Jean-Baptiste to Junction Route 11.

Highway 108 from Plaster Rock to Half Way Inn shows covered, snow-packed road conditions with poor visibility.

A complete list of road conditions can be found on the 511 website.