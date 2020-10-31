'The most visited state': Trump, Biden barnstorm Pennsylvania as key state on final campaign weekend

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden agree on one thing after blazing different trails throughout the campaign: both will focus on the key battleground of Pennsylvania during the final weekend.

Trump plans rallies Saturday in Bucks County north of Philadelphia at 1:30 p.m., and at airports in nearby Reading at 4 p.m. and Butler north of Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. He also plans to return for rallies Sunday and Monday.

Biden, the former vice president, rallies Saturday in Michigan for the first time in person on the trail with former president Barack Obama. On Sunday, Biden will deliver a speech in Philadelphia. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will “fan out across all four corners of the state” Monday with their spouses, according to the campaign.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by less than 1% of votes cast, or about 44,000 votes. The state is among the most important of a half-dozen battlegrounds because its 20 electoral college votes could be the decisive tipping point for either candidate to reach the 270 needed to the White House, according to political experts and party activists.

“We are by far the most visited state in the union by the candidates and their surrogates," said Terry Madonna, a professor who conducts polls as director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. “They’re going to the states that are likely to decide the election.”

Trump campaigned on the country’s energy independence and argued that Biden would hurt production by shifting away from fossil fuels. Trump told a rally Oct. 20 in Erie that Biden would “abolish Pennsylvania energy” and that mining industries would be “totally extinguished.”

"We think Pennsylvania’s looking fantastic," Trump told reporters Friday. “If Pennsylvania didn’t frack, you wouldn’t have Pennsylvania, believe me.”

But Biden says he doesn't want to ban fracking, although he wouldn't allow it on federal land. He seeks to end federal subsidies for oil production while spurring development of renewable energy. As a Scranton native and longtime resident of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he expected to win the Keystone State.

“With the grace of God and the goodwill of neighbors, I’m going to win Pennsylvania,” Biden told reporters in Chester on Monday. “It’s a matter of a great deal to me, personally as well as politically.”

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 5 percentage points, according to an average of polling through Friday from tracking site FiveThirtyEight.com. Biden led Trump 50% to 44% among likely voters, according to a Franklin & Marshall poll released Thursday. But the race is close.

“At the moment, Biden would certainly be a favorite to win,” Madonna said. “But you can’t rule out a come from behind victory by Trump.”

Trump's support is heaviest in the industrial regions of the southwest and northeast corners of the state, but he also enjoys support among Republican counties across the center, according to Madonna. Biden has focused on urban centers of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, while also appealing to working class areas, Madonna said.

