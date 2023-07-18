What is the most viewed TikTok video ever?

Some of the most watched TikTok videos have over 2 billion views (Pexels)

From dancing trends to food challenges - the weird and wonderful world of TikTok never fails to amuse.

Fans can spend hours scrolling through trending videos, and ultimately there is something for everyone on the social media platform.

But it is fair to say that some do better than others, with millions and even billions of views being racked up on the most popular and most viewed sections of the site.

But which have done the best?

Here we take a look at the most viewed TikTok videos of all time:

1. Zach King’s Magic Ride

2.3 Billion Views

This video features the king of illusion, Zack King, an American-based filmmaker and illusionist who has taken the internet by storm in recent years.

He can be seen apparently flying around on a broomstick without touching the floor, in an illusion which has led to more than two billion views and 564,000 comments.

He writes underneath the caption: “They rejected my application to Hogwarts but I still found a way to be a wizard.”

2. James Charles’ Christmas Sisters Party

1.8 Billion Views

Second on the list is a video of famous TikTokker James Charles, who is a beauty mogul famed for his incredible makeup skills and has a number of videos in the top ten. But this one has nothing to do with his normal skills. This is a snippet from James’ sister’s Christmas party in 2019 and the video has been up a fair few years now, which may be one reason why it has been watched so much.

3. Zach King’s Unexpected Hiding Spots

1.1 Billion Views

Another weird and wonderful one from king of illusions Zach King. This one shows him trying to find a hiding spot, only to be chucked out of hiding spaces by his friends. Then he gives himself a helping hand by climbing through the bathroom mirror cabinet.

4. Glass and Cake Illusion by Zach King

966.7 Million Views

At one glance the glass is half full and looks a refreshing drink.... only for it to then be neither.... because it is cake.

Another optical illusion from Zach King makes it into the top 10.

5. “M to the B” lip-Syncing by Bella Porch

690.7 Million Views

At almost a billion views, this one is another fan favourite, though it is short but sweet. The video, posted in August 2020 at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, shows Bella Porch doing a bit of spot on lip syncing.

6. Zack King’s Wet Wall Illusion

659.5 Million Views

Zack’s back again with another video we cannot explain. Wet paint signs everywhere, but apparently they do not affect Mr King. The illusionist seems to be painting a wall that only he can walk through. This one is worth a watch, even after watching the three other videos on this list.

7. Sorrel Horse Dancing to “Say It Right”

421.3 Million Views

Just eight seconds and this man has been made an internet sensation. Dancing to Nelly Furtado’s classic hit, the wannabe dancer is seen filming himself in the bathroom having a little boogie

8. Nyadollie’s beauty tutorial look

409.1 million views

Nyadollie’s beauty tutorial was only uploaded earlier this year in March 2023 and it’s already broken into the top 10 most viewed TikToks of all time, an impressive feat considering how long the others have been live. The video has also received 32.8 million likes.

9. An Adorable Baby Laughing by Daexo

392.4 Million Views

This one wins the award for the cutest ever and features a very adorable baby having her face squished by her mum to a tune. it was posted originally at the end of December 2020

10. Billie Eilish’s face warp challenge

357.4 million views

This was singing sensation Billie Eilish’s very first TikTok, and not only is it her most viewed video in her career but has also made it a the most viewed and liked on the entire social media platform.

Who are the most followed people on TikTok?

As of the start of the year, TikTok has 1.53 billion active global users - and some performers on the site are more popular than others.

At present, Khaby Lame has the most followers on TikTok, after breaking the world record in March this year with 155.8 million followers, which he has now surpassed with a whopping 161.5 million.

Charli d’Amelio is in second spot, with a massive 151.1 million people following her to watch videos of her life.

In third spot is Bella Porch , who featured in the top 10 videos, and has 92.6 million followers and in fourth spot is American Addison Rae, a dancer who performs her videos to her 88.5 million TikTok followers.