These are the most versatile and popular summer sandals on TikTok — and, no surprise, they’re selling out fast

If you’re someone who uses TikTok to source new fashion trends and outfit ideas, you may have noticed one type of shoe all the fashion girlies are currently wearing: raffia sandals. The island-inspired material is the perfect summer neutral — it goes with nearly anything. You can wear raffia slides with your favorite cotton LBD, a maxi dress or white jeans and a tank top. However, there’s one raffia shoe in particular that’s dominating people’s shopping carts, and it’s the Dolce Vita Elora Platform Heel.

Credit: Dolce Vita

The heels have over 4.7 million views on TikTok, and it’s easy to see why they’re so popular. They’re pretty much a culmination of 2023’s best shoe trends: a platform heel, a slip-on style and, of course, raffia material. The Dolce Vita heels come in a few natural shades, but unfortunately, no matter which one you have your eye one, they’re really hard to find in stock. The shoes are currently sold out in a lot of sizes at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and even on Dolce Vita’s own website. They’re also $150, so even if you do find your size available, they’re not exactly cheap.

While I’d love to find them in stock, in my size and on sale, I’m starting to give up. Alas, here are five other great raffia styles that are similar if you want to add the versatile summer sandal to your wardrobe.

For less than $100, these shoes could be an excellent addition to any and all of your summer outfits. From the same brand as the originals mentioned, these heels are on sale at DSW in two natural shades.

These raffia slide sandals have a 2-inch platform and a heel that’s only a 1/2 inch taller. In other words, they’re like the kitten heel of platforms and super easy to walk in. Choose between two raffia weaves.

If you prefer your sandals to be a little taller, these slip-on mules have a 4.25-inch platform and heel. In addition to this natural color, the shoes also come in pink, white, denim blue and black raffia colors.

Steve Madden is selling a lot of raffia styles this season, too. The Manifest Espadrille has a lightly padded, square-toed footbed, and the wedge heel is 3.25 inches tall. (Hey, if you haven’t heard, wedges are back!)

These flat platform raffia slides are a little more casual than the heels on this list, and they’re only 1.5 inches tall. Wear them with denim shorts or your swimsuit to the pool and beyond.

