The most versatile pod coffee maker we've ever tried is on sale now at Keurig

Brew up a brighter morning after saving 20% off at the Keurig sale

Nothing beats a cup of Joe to get your day started off right, but if you're a coffee-shop regular, you know getting your daily fix can add up. If you want your coffee while staying on budget and saving time, then a single-serve coffee maker might be what you need, and right now, some of our top picks are on sale at Keurig.

Through October 14, you can save 20% on sitewide—and yes, that's even on top of any existing discounts when you use coupon code TREATYOURSELF. One of our favorite single-serve coffee makers, the Keurig K-Cafe, is only $143.99 when you use the coupon code, a savings of $36 off the $179.99 list price. We found this coffee maker to be a great option for anyone who doesn't want to “shell out hundreds of dollars on an Italian-made espresso machine with cappuccino, latte and macchiato capacity but still crave[s] a cup of fancy coffee with milk foam.” If you like your coffee intense, there’s also an option to use the "strong" button to get a deeper flavor. For those of us that hate to constantly refill the water reservoir, this one comes with a 60-ounce capacity, too.

Another one you should consider is the K-Mini for only $63.99, a $16 savings, with coupon code TREATYOURSELF. This single-serve machine is perfect for anyone looking to conserve space (it's less than 5 inches wide!) while still enjoying freshly brewed coffee in the convenience of their home. For someone just buying their first coffee maker or anyone in a small apartment or dorm, this compact model packs a lot of performance.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Keurig: Take 20% off single-serve coffee makers now