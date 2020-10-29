'Most valuable surrogate': Spouses are key in battleground states, lending firepower in final push

Doug Emhoff sat in a lawn chair in a small park in Arlington, Va., more than 6 feet away from several members of an organization called La Cocina, who described how the coronavirus pandemic has changed their lives.

Marbel Pinto worked at the U.S. Capitol in one of their hot kitchens for three years and lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, what can I do?" said Pinto, who immigrated from Bolivia, about losing her job. Speaking in Spanish, she said she has to "carry on with a purpose, with my dream." Since then, she's opened a small business from her home making empanadas.

La Cocina provides job training, culinary certification, and job placement services for people in the community, in particular Latinos, who have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Pinto, Dawud Abdul-Wakil, and another woman, Lillian, described losing their jobs and having to find ways to innovate and provide for their families.

Emhoff, wearing a black mask, listened intently, keeping eye contact with each speaker as they told their story. He told attendees afterward he was going to go home that night and share their stories with his wife, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, dons a Nevada Wolf Pack mask as he speaks to university students during a roundtable on the patio of a coffee shop on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

“I just go over the stories ... and I can't wait to share this with her,” he said during the Oct. 1 campaign stop in Arlington, Virginia, part of his first campaign swing apart from Harri. “Because when I'm out with her, it's always the same. It's like, 'don't tell me what's going on, tell me who you are.' "

With Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Harris canvassing the country, their spouses have maintained a similarly vigorous schedule ahead of next week's Election Day. From Arizona to Maine, Emhoff and Dr. Jill Biden have fanned out, at times both physically and virtually, in an effort to boost their respective spouses' messages in key states.

A tight race and a variety of states up for grabs

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race for the presidency, with record breaking turnout anticipated nationwide. Biden in recent weeks has consistently led Trump in national polls. But there are several key states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Florida, where the two candidates are in a dead heat and a push from a top surrogate of the campaign can help drum up enthusiasm.

And beyond the traditional battlegrounds, polls have showed tightening races in states Trump won in 2016, like Iowa, and some where Democrats might have never imagined being competitive, like Texas and Georgia.

Jill Biden, left, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden, and Doug Emhoff, center, husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., greet a supporter in a passing car during a campaign stop, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The candidates themselves can't be in 10 states at once. And that's where the spouses can lend their firepower.

Joe Biden hasn't campaigned in Maine, but his wife has, visiting the state's 2nd Congressional district, which holds a key electoral vote that is up for grabs. And Emhoff was the first of the group of four to stop in Texas during the general election, visiting Dallas, where he spoke with faith leaders, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley to talk about food insecurity amid the pandemic. Harris is scheduled to make several stops in Texas later this week, her first trip to the Lone Star State as pundits show the race tightening in the Republican stronghold.

