Most underpaid college football coaches include three from Group of Five. Who are they?

Barry Odom (UNLV), Ken Niumatalolo (San Diego State) and Jason Candle (Toledo) are providing their schools high-level results at bargain prices.

The second time has been the charm for UNLV coach Barry Odom.

After going an even 25-25 in four seasons at Missouri, Odom spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas before getting another chance, this time with the Rebels.

That opportunity has paid off in a big way for one of the top Group of Five contenders for the College Football Playoff. After going 9-5 last season, UNLV has risen as high as No. 23 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and is in the mix for the Mountain West Conference championship.

This has made Odom perhaps the best bargain in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He leads the way in USA TODAY Sports' list of the most underpaid coaches in college football, along with two others from the Group of Five.









UNLV head coach Barry Odom looks on during the first half against Kansas at Children's Mercy Park.

Barry Odom, UNLV

Set to earn $1.75 million in total compensation this year, third among Mountain West head coaches, Odom is almost certainly set for a raise given the program's unprecedented success through the first month of his second season. Last year's team won nine games for the first time since 1984, won five games at home for the first time since 2000 and reached a bowl game for the first time in a decade, making Odom the Rebels' first Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist. This year's squad is the first in program history to crack the Coaches Poll.









Toledo coach Jason Candle has a new quarterback this season as the Rockets attempt to repeat as MAC champions.

Jason Candle, Toledo

Candle is an annual contender for this list based on his impressive and unbroken run of success since being promoted from the Rockets' offensive coordinator slot heading into the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl. In his nine seasons as the full-time head coach, Candle has gone 69-37 overall and 44-20 in Mid-American play with a pair of conference championships. The two-time MAC Coach of the Year is making $1.125 million in total compensation this season, second-most in the conference but 82nd among FBS coaches working at public universities.









San Jose State head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on against Washington State in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State

Niumatalolo lifted Navy to historic heights before his tenure began to sputter during the 2020 COVID-19 season. Let go following the 2022 year, he spent last season at UCLA before resurfacing at San Jose State on a five-year deal worth $1.5 million in total compensation in 2024. At 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West play, the Spartans are in range of a bowl game at the midseason point as Niumatalolo builds on the solid foundation left by his predecessor, new Arizona coach Brent Brennan.









Indiana coach Curt Cignetti walks off the field after his team's defeat of Maryland at Memorial Stadium.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

While his tenure still has that new-car smell, Cignetti has been everything Indiana could've hoped for and more through six games. The former James Madison coach is making $4.25 million this season, more than just two Big Ten public school coaches in our survey. And after hyping the Hoosiers' chances all offseason, he has Indiana up to 6-0 for the first time since 1967 and locked into the postseason after the Hoosiers' Oct. 5 win against Northwestern. His deal includes an automatic one-year contract extension and a $250,000 raise beginning next season, plus a $200,000 bonus, for reaching a bowl game.









Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham watches his team play against Utah State at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Whittingham remains among the best bargains in the Power Four. His $6.525 million in total compensation for 2024, good for third in the Big 12 among public schools and 30th among all FBS coaches, represents one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals in the sport. The all-time wins leader in program history, Whittingham led Utah to a pair of Rose Bowl berths in 2021 and 2022, and now has the Utes in the mix for the Big 12 championship as new members of the conference.

