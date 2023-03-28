How to make the most out of your trip to a Tarrant County farmers market

Spring and summer are prime time for farmers markets.

Tarrant County residents frequent farmers markets for the variety and quality of produce, meats, eggs, artisan prepared foods and handmade products. You’ll get the freshest produce while also supporting small local farmers.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your shopping experience.

In 2018, the Keller Farmers Market will have different hours — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — and will go three weeks longer, finishing the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The new site, Bear Creek Park, will be able to host about 40 to 45 vendors comfortably.

Tips for picking out produce

Ask the farmer or vendor, says Jack Morehead of Farmers Market of Grapevine . Knowledgeable staff at farmers market can help customers get the very best produce there is to offer. Just ask questions.

Get there early, recommends Amanda Coleman of The Clearfork Farmers Market . A lot of the vendors sell out quickly, within the first few hours of the market opening.

Embrace imperfections, says Collin Knight of Roanoke Farmers Market . You wouldn’t normally see imperfect produce in the grocery store, but you do at the farmers market. Don’t be afraid to try wonky-looking fruits and vegetables. Their appearance doesn’t mean they taste bad. And be open to trying new produce: Some vendors sell more exotic produce that you might not be used to, but they’re worth trying.

Do the smell test, suggests Jennifer Savage Hurley of Arlington Foodies Farmer’s Market. Sniffing the produce can help you tell if it’s fresh. Look for bruising; if there’s too much bruising, it’s been around for too long.

Tips for saving money

Here are some tips from Frisco Fresh Market and Texas Farmers Market for shopping at a farmers market on a budget.

Bring your own bags: When you take your own bag to the farmers market, you don’t have to buy a bag at the market, which can be pricey. Specialty bags built to keep produce fresh cost more than a regular bag.





Compare prices before buying: Ask vendors how much their product costs, then compare prices to find the best deal.

Bring cash: Bring cash to avoid paying credit card fees. Most markets have a minimum purchase amount to use a credit card. Paying with cash also helps you keep track of your spending.





Eat before you go: That will help you resist buying too many snacks and save money while shopping at the farmers market.

Have a plan: Plan your shopping list beforehand and shop what is in season. Buy what you know your family will eat.

Look for discounts: There are deals at farmers markets when foods are on their way out of season, it’s a special holiday or there is damaged produce that needs to go.

Shop later: While there’s a broader selection if you go early, you may find bargains if you go end-of-day. You may find some of the best deals just before closing time because vendors don’t want to take their merchandise back home.

Story continues

What’s in season at farmers markets this spring?

These are the fruits and vegetables that are in-season this spring in Texas, according to the University of Texas at Austin Nutrition Institute. For more details about what produce is in season each month in Texas, explore the Texas Department of Agriculture’s seasonality wheel.

Roanoke Farmers Market