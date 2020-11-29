‘The most tone deaf thing I’ve seen’: Katy Perry criticised for promoting father’s ‘Nothing But American’ T-shirt range

(Getty Images for SHEIN)

Katy Perry has been criticised for promoting her father’s Nothing But American clothing brand on social media.

On Friday, the 36-year-old shared a video of her father, Keith Hudson, talking about his company, which he runs with Perry’s brother, David, to the camera, asking: “are you tired of the division that is destroying our country?"

The Pentecostal pastor continued: “Are you sick of losing your family and friends because they just don't agree with your political views?”

Mr Hudson goes on to claim that “no matter what you believe, at the end of the day we are all Americans", an ethos that underlies his clothing brand, which features T-shirts that bear the phrase: “Not a Republican. Not a Democrat. I am an American”.

In the caption, Perry wrote: “We haven’t always seen [eye] to [eye] but I’m proud of my dad n bro for coming up with this! Head to @NothingButAmerican store for the vibes."

However, the singer has been criticised for promoting the company, which led many of her fans to draw comparisons to Donald Trump.

“You have [been] my literal backbone for 10 years, and this has to be the most tone-deaf and whitewashed thing I've ever seen,” commented one person.

“I know you love to educate yourself, so I am begging you to take those steps and listen to us. Disappointed, truly."

Another added: “I’m sorry, I LOVE YOU but this is a HUGE NO for me! It's not a political issue. It's 'straight' up a human rights issue."

Perry’s post comes after she faced criticism for urging fans to call their Trump-supporting family members with messages of love and support in the wake of the US election.

The “Teenage Dream” singer supported Joe Biden for president but tweeted that she had reached out to those who disagreed with his political stances once the election was finally called.

the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 8, 2020

“The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them,” Perry wrote.

Perry then added the hashtag “#FamilyFirst”, and the message: “Call your family today.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Perry for further comment.

