Most teams welcomed combine's comeback but some snubbed it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ARNIE STAPLETON
·6 min read
  • FILE - San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
    1/4

    Draft Combine Football

    FILE - San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
    2/4

    Draft Combine Football

    FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
    3/4

    Buccaneers Jets Football

    FILE - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Baltimore Ravens Eexecutive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is among those who insist there's no substitute for the in-person interaction at the combine for the people who are ultimately making draft day decisions.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    4/4

    NFL Combine Football

    Baltimore Ravens Eexecutive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is among those who insist there's no substitute for the in-person interaction at the combine for the people who are ultimately making draft day decisions.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
FILE - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's return engagement in which 324 players showed off some combination of their their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers who were in attendance.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Baltimore Ravens Eexecutive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This year's draft season featured the return of comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects a year after the NFL scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is among those who insist there's no substitute for the in-person interaction at the combine for the people who are ultimately making draft day decisions.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Robert Saleh
    American football coach
  • Kyle Shanahan
    Kyle Shanahan
    American football player and coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Comparison shopping and face-to-face contact with college prospects returned to the NFL this year after the 2021 scouting combine was scuttled by the pandemic.

Talent evaluators welcomed back college pro days and private workouts even as the COVID-19 broadside entered its third year. The core of the league's back-to-normal blueprint was the return of the NFL scouting combine to Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

No more relying solely on virtual visits like last year.

“The Zoom meetings we have with players or with reporters or anybody else, the engagement just isn’t the same as being here,” declared Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who again owns the top pick in the NFL draft.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that while teams have fused Zoom calls and FaceTime interviews into the spring evaluation process, “I like seeing players up close and personal, sitting down with them and watching tape with them."

Yet, not all head coaches embraced the combine's comeback.

Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh all skipped this year's event in which 324 players showed off some combination of their athleticism, fitness, skill, speed, quickness, strength and savvy for scouts, coaches and general managers in attendance.

“I think it’s still valuable from the standpoint of watching these guys all move around on the field together,” said NFL Network analyst and former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah, who calls the scouting combine the ultimate cluster-buster when it comes to teams setting their draft boards.

Say you have four cornerbacks with the same grade in your third-round stack, Jeremiah said, “and they're out there on the same field at the same time doing the same drills. It really helps to be able to separate and evaluate those guys.”

That could prove pivotal this year with a pool of prospects much deeper than last year's.

“This year especially, the difference between the 15th player and the 60th player in the draft is very small, and teams are going to have those guys in all different orders,” Jeremiah said.

Hitting on draft picks has always been a harbinger of success, although the Rams just won the Super Bowl with a roster built through trades and free agency.

The Rams don’t have a selection until the third round because they traded their first-round pick to Detroit for Matthew Stafford and their second to Denver for Von Miller. So, GM Les Snead, who famously wore a T-shirt at the championship parade mocking his team's lack of draft picks, joined McVay in skipping out on the combine.

San Francisco GM John Lynch, whose first pick is the 29th selection of Round 2, said Shanahan and his staff snubbed the combine so they could integrate new assistants in Santa Clara while evaluating prospects with their personnel department and scouts in Indianapolis.

“Kyle and I talked and we felt like his time and his staff’s time were best spent there," Lynch said. "The great thing about what we’ve learned over the last couple of years is when we’re interviewing players, those respective coaches and coordinators and Kyle will get on the Zooms. And so even though they aren’t here, they are here.”

Virtually.

Saleh and his staff coached in the Senior Bowl. Combined with the new primetime workouts creating more downtime for a lot of position coaches during the day, Saleh figured the Jets were better served staying in Florham Park.

Saleh scoffed at the notion that the Jets missed out by not being in the room with prospects during their interviews.

“If you’re going into the combine thinking a 20-minute interview is going to make or break whether or not you’re going to give a young man millions and millions of dollars, shame on you," Saleh said. “We still have pro days. We still have private workouts. We still have our 30 visits. We still have so many more conversations, phone conversations, Zooms.”

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said the 20-minute in-person interviews with players are “less valuable than if you had a guy on a Zoom for an extended amount of time. It is only 18-20 minutes here, you can’t figure a lot out in that time and you can’t get a feel for a player in that time.”

Others disagree.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is among those who insist there's no substitute for the in-person interaction at the combine for those making the call when their team is on the clock.

"I think the access to the players is critical ... to get a chance to assess things like growth, mindset, motivation, ability to overcome adversity, resiliency," DeCosta said.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said it was important for him to attend the combine because “I just value this time to be able to look the player in the eye.”

“I’m not going to be able to go to every pro day, to go to every private workout or anything like that. So, it’s good to be able to get my eyes on them here,” Sirianni said. “It’s good to be around the guys and see them work out and get to put a face to who you’ve been watching on tape.”

A face, and a body.

“The thing about it is you get to see the full body language,” suggested Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera. “You ask a specific question, you put a specific thing up on the board and they get a chance to look at it and digest it. You just watch them and study and it’s so much better than when all you see is just that little square.

"I mean, you’re seeing the whole reaction, everything from the face to the body, the way they sit in their chair, the way they straighten up, you know? And if the questions get hard, you can see their reaction. That’s really the thing that I think we missed last year about a lot of these guys.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry said Zoom calls are entrenched in the evaluation process to one degree or another now because they save time and money.

SiriusXM analyst and former Buccaneers GM Mark Dominik said the combine can expect a handful of snubs annually "because we’ve morphed into a Zoom community and it’s made it so much easier."

“It’s something that most of us weren’t used to doing and now we all know how to set up a meeting, join the meeting and add people to meetings," he said. But, "there is going to always be that hands-on, in-person. experience, too, I’m sure. You can do 20 Zoom calls and when you go to dinner with somebody you know, or somebody don’t know, certainly it’s a different kind of connection.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he'll never boycott the combine.

“We haven't gotten to where we're trying to get to,” McDermott said. “And I could tell you, when we do, I'm still going to come here. I just feel like this is an important part of the process of improving our football team.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group