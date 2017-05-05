Most surprising unsigned FCS players

(STATS) - The waiting during an NFL Draft can be difficult for a prospect hoping for an opportunity, but when he goes undrafted and the hours turn into days, the anxiousness becomes excruciating.

Some players had free agent contracts in the works even before this year's three-day, seven-round draft ended Saturday evening in Philadelphia. Going undrafted can be an advantage for a player who has multiple free agent offers and can pick a team that offers a favorable situation for him.

But two days after the draft, the opportunities slow considerably with rookies and free agents soon to be in NFL minicamps.

Here are the most surprising undrafted FCS players who are still seeking a team:

Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga - A reported bulging disc in his neck cost Davis a chance of being drafted. He skipped the testing at the NFL Combine, but posted excellent numbers at Chattanooga's pro day. The first-team STATS FCS All-American would figure to get an opportunity if his specialist clears him.

Casey DeAndrade, SS, New Hampshire - Was a four-year starter who flashed speed and a physical style at nationally ranked UNH. No FCS player had as many pass breakups as DeAndrade (62) from 2013-16. May 1 Update: Agreed to attend Baltimore Ravens rookie minicamp.

Jonathan Dorsey, TE, Alabama A&M - His 6-foot-6, 235-pound size made him a red-zone threat in the SWAC and he tested well at A&M's pro day. He had some late buzz in the draft buildup.

Brady Gustafson, QB, Montana - The Carson Wentz comparisons had more to do with Gustafson's 6-6, 235-pound frame. That alone, though, figured to interest teams. But he also has developmental skills. May 3 Update: Agreed to attend Chicago Bears rookie minicamp.

Phazahn Odom, TE, Fordham - Another player whose size (6-8, 250) stands out, Odom played in a terrific college offense, but struggled as a senior after starring as a junior. He's athletic and can pick up yards after the catch. May 5 Update: Agreed to attend Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp.

Khalid Abdullah, RB, James Madison - The most outstanding player in JMU's FCS national championship game win, he carried the ball 298 times for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns - all highs in the FCS - and added three receiving scores as a senior. Not overly fast, he still makes tacklers miss with cutback moves. May 5 Update: Agreed to attend San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.