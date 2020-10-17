The Most Surprising Jobs Held by Royals

From odd jobs to passion projects, many royals in various countries have had careers, gigs and regular jobs even with the title of king, queen, prince or princess. From the British royal family to the royal family of Greece, here are some of the most surprising jobs held by some of the wealthiest members of monarchies and what those jobs normally pay in the U.S.

Bank Executive

Held by: Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Average salary for vice president at Deutsche Bank: $219,065

Máxima Zorreguieta married into royalty in 2002. As the wife of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima’s job is to “support the head of state in performing his formal duties,” according to the Royal House of the Netherlands. That probably sounds like exhausting work — unless you ever were the vice president of institutional sales at Deutsche Bank in New York, which was how Máxima spent her days at the turn of the 21st century. Her net worth is unknown, but the job of queen earns a salary of $1.12 million a year to cover her pay and expenses.

Theater Production Assistant

Held by: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Average salary for theater assistant: $30,000 a year

The youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward now is a full-time royal — but he also has an artistic streak. In the late 1980s, he worked as a production assistant for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theater company, the Really Useful Group. There he helped produce shows such as “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats.” The Earl of Essex has a net worth of $45 million.

Public Relations Executive

Held by: Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Average salary for a public relations executive: $54,581

Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, is the Countess of Essex. As with her husband, Sophie has committed to a full-time royal schedule of responsibilities. When the two married in 1999, however, Sophie still was a public relations executive, which, according to a 2001 report by the Telegraph, caused friction with the royal family. The queen eventually paid Sophie and Edward to quit their day jobs and stay close to the palace, according to the Daily Mail. Sophie’s net worth is about $49 million.

Equestrian Clothing Designer

Held by: Zara Tindall

Average salary for fashion designer: $67,037

Given her name by her uncle, Prince Charles, one-time “royal rebel” Zara Tindall, formerly Zara Phillips, is a world equestrian champion who also has an eye for horse-related fashion. In 2009, she worked with clothing company Musto to create a line of high-end equestrian riding gear. The daughters of princes automatically are princesses, but the daughters of princesses are not. Since Tindall’s mother, Princess Anne, refused the queen’s offer to make Zara a princess, she holds no official royal title. Her net worth is unknown, but the Daily Mail estimates Zara earns about $1.4 million a year through a variety of business interests.

Accessories Buyer

Held by: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Average salary for a fashion buyer: $61,209

Frequently compared to the beloved late Princess Diana, Kate Middleton is one of the most popular, highly publicized and easily one of the richest princesses on the planet. In 2006, however, the then-24-year-old was just Prince William’s girlfriend — and the newest employee for fashion chain Jigsaw, where she had just been hired as an accessories buyer. She now has a net worth of $10 million and the royal title of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

British Soldier

Held by: Prince Harry

Average salary for a British Army captain: $56,010 to $66,599

In 2004, Prince Harry — son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and third in line to the British throne — joined the Army. In 2008, it came out that he secretly was serving on the front lines in Afghanistan, enduring the same conditions and facing the same danger as common soldiers. He went on to serve two tours in Afghanistan and retired after 10 years with the rank of captain. His net worth is estimated at $40 million.

