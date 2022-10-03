Who has the most Super Bowl rings? NFL championships broken down by player, coach, team.

Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The Super Bowl, the National Football League's championship game, has seen no shortage of dramatic moments in over 50 years. Some of the league's most historic wins and crushing defeats have all played out on the Super Bowl stage.

Some teams and notably, some players have taken that stage countless times and claimed victory -- the prize of course being the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a jewel encrusted ring. But, who has the most? Here's a breakdown of the players, teams, and head coaches who have laid claim to the most rings in the league.

Which NFL player has the most Super Bowl rings?

Tom Brady.

There’s a reason Brady is so often billed as the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T., if you will). He has reached the Super Bowl 10 times (9 with New England and one with Tampa Bay) and has won a record seven Super Bowls.

How many Super Bowl rings does Tom Brady have?

Seven. Six of those wins came when Brady was playing with the New England Patriots. His latest Super Bowl victory came after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 season.

Who has the second-most Super Bowl rings?

The player with the second most Super Bowl rings is Charles Haley, a linebacker who won five Super Bowls in his career. He claimed two championships with the San Francisco 49ers and three with the Dallas Cowboys.

Which NFL coach has the most Super Bowl rings?

In another win for New England, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lays claim to title of team leader with the most rings. He has six as a head coach – all won with the Patriots and all won with Brady at quarterback. Belichick also has two other rings from his time as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Next on the list is Chuck Noll, former head coach in Pittsburgh, who won four championships with the Steelers.

What NFL team has the most Super Bowl rings?

The Steelers and Patriots are tied for the most Super Bowl wins in history with six apiece. The Patriots boast the most Super Bowl appearances, and have won a total of eleven AFC conference championship games.

The Steelers, Cowboys, and Broncos are all a close second in Super Bowl appearances with eight appearances in the Super Bowl.

Who gets a Super Bowl ring?

Traditionally, all players on the winning team receive a ring along with the coaches and team executives. Practice squad players are also awarded a ring, though team owners are permitted to give them one of slightly less value.

Owners are also given discretionary power to award rings to anyone else they choose.

