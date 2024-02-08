The Most Stylish NFL Honors Moments Through the Years: Ciara Goes Sheer, Travis Kelce Suits Up and More

The NFL Honors ceremony is among the few moments of the year when pro athletes swap their jerseys on the field for a transformation into high-fashion labels on the red carpet. Since the first edition of the event in 2012, A-list movie stars, singers and models have joined the roster of attendees, adding more glamour.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Honors scheduled to take place on Thursday in Las Vegas, WWD takes a look back at some of the most fashionable moments from the ceremony’s red carpet over the years. The list includes Ciara, Katy Perry, Travis Kelce and more.

Katy Pery, NFL Honors 2012

Katy Perry at the 2012 NFL Honors in Indianapolis.

Katy Perry was one of the presenters at the first-ever NFL Honors in 2012. The singer wore a colorful minidress by Versus Versace and gold stiletto pumps.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, NFL Honors 2015

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2015 NFL Honors in Phoenix.

Chrissy Teigen wore a crop top and skirt set by Temperley London and Stuart Weitzman sandals at the 2015 NFL Honors event. John Legend was styled in a burgundy Alexander McQueen suit, a floral Paul Smith shirt and Prada shoes.

Emily Ratajkowski, NFL Honors 2017

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 NFL Honors in Houston.

Emily Ratajkowski posed on the red carpet at the 2017 NFL Honors in a plunging dress by Kayat. Her ensemble featured a thigh-high side slit, which allowed for a better view of her metallic sandals.

Travis Kelce, NFL Honors 2018

Travis Kelce at the NFL Honors in Minneapolis.

In 2018, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his debut at the NFL Honors wearing a blue floral-print tuxedo. Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend accessorized his look with a diamond necklace, rings and a bracelet.

Ciara, NFL Honors 2018

Ciara at the 2018 NFL Honors.

Ciara, who is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, attended the 2018 NFL Honors in a sheer dress designed by Uel Camilo.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek, NFL Honors 2022

L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at the 2022 NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif.

Delivering coordinated couple style on the red carpet, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek matched in shades of brown for the 2022 NFL Honors. Kostek wore a velvet body-con dress with metallic sandals, while Gronk donned a tan-colored suit.

Kelly Clarkson, NFL Honors 2023

Kelly Clarkson at the 2023 NFL Honors in Phoenix.

One of the presenters of the night, Kelly Clarkson attended the 2023 NFL Honors in a tracksuit gown from Adidas’ and Gucci’s collaboration.

