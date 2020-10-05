The Most Stylish Diaries (For An Optimistic 2021)

Look, we know 2020 has pretty much been a write off. From cancelled weddings (sob) to rescheduled birthdays and trips abroad (more sobs), let's just say our diaries this year have been pretty bare. But with the turn of the season comes optimism for the year ahead and hopefully 2021 will have lots to write about.



While the future looks uncertain for now, for those who rely on planning to keep their anxiety in tact, or perhaps you just love writing things down, there's no harm in pencilling in plans to keep your mind happy and hopeful for the future.



Luckily there are plenty of beautiful diaries available for 2021 that will, at least, put a smile on your face whether your plans may or may not come to fruition. Check out these stylish diaries that we've handpicked just for you.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

View photos



Smythson 2021 Premier Fashion Agenda Week-to-View, $, available at 2021 Premier Fashion Agenda Week-to-View, $, available at Smythson More

View photos



Oliver Bonas Green 2021 Diary A6, $, available at Green 2021 Diary A6, $, available at Oliver Bonas More

View photos



Aspinal of London Slim Pocket Leather Diary, $, available at Slim Pocket Leather Diary, $, available at Aspinal of London More

View photos



Paperchase A5 Green Quote 2021 diary, $, available at A5 Green Quote 2021 diary, $, available at Paperchase More