This & Other Stories’ Sale Is A Very Good Excuse For A Wardrobe Boost

In our opinion, the best thing about & Other Stories is that it’s just a hair more polished than its mainstream fast-fashion brethren. While we fully expect to see tried-and-true runway trends at the likes of H&M, the Swedish behemoth’s smaller companion boutique is like a well-traveled cousin who just came traipsing back from Paris. You’re more likely to find those influencer-approved styles that feel straight out of a sun-lit Instagram feed, rather than pulled from the highly-produced pages of a glossy fashion magazine. This makes its sale section extra-rich with hidden gems, a place where some of the most slept-on creations from the hip retailers’ assortment dwell.



Designed in alternate-fashion capitals like Los Angeles and Stockholm, a host of cool-girl essentials — belted workwear jackets, oversized trench coats, and lace blouses — bear a newer and more wallet-friendly red price tag. We’ve even gone ahead and rounded up our favorites from the retailer's latest array of unmissable markdowns to get you started on its latest sale. And, spoiler alert: the selection is filled with a lot of very good style staples that are ready to give your fall to winter wardrobes a boost.



& Other Stories Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat, $, available at Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat, $, available at & Other Stories More

& Other Stories Asymmetric Mini Shirt Dress, $, available at Asymmetric Mini Shirt Dress, $, available at & Other Stories More

& Other Stories Oversized Faux Shearling Coat, $, available at Oversized Faux Shearling Coat, $, available at & Other Stories More