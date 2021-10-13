Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Is Reasonable

CEO Simon Morrison has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 20 October 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Shine Justice Ltd's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Shine Justice Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$226m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$564k for the year to June 2021. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$489.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from AU$136m to AU$543m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$519k. This suggests that Shine Justice remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Simon Morrison holds AU$55m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary AU$489k AU$489k 87% Other AU$75k AU$81k 13% Total Compensation AU$564k AU$570k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 62% of total compensation represents salary and 38% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Shine Justice pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Shine Justice Ltd's Growth Numbers

Shine Justice Ltd has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 9.9% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.9%.

We'd prefer higher revenue growth, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Shine Justice Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 73% over three years, Shine Justice Ltd has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 1 warning sign for Shine Justice that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

