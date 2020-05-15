These Are The Most Searched Swimwear Styles For Summer 2020

Photo credit: .

We know, it’s hard to shop for swimwear when holidays are quite literally cancelled for summer. But, we’ve had some seriously hot days during this period at home – and everyone needs something to sunbathe in, right? Even if it is via that small crack of sunlight coming through your living room window.

To help you navigate the new-ins, we’ve rounded up all the key trends to look out for this season (with some help from style bible Lyst). From buzzy tie-dye prints and floss bikinis to classic high-waist and halterneck pieces, here’s what everyone is obsessing over this summer.

1) Tie-dye Swimwear

Tie-dye has been championed by the likes of Prada, Proenza Schouler, Versace and Off-White for the last few seasons. But, like banana bread-making, this old-school dyeing method has become a bit of an Insta-activity since we all started hanging out at home.

It’s more flattering on swimwear than you might first think: super bright shades create the illusion of a deeper tan. And while you might have dismissed this trend as a wavy girl thang, labels like Faithfull the Brand and Love Shack Fancy are putting a fresh, feminine spin on it this season with ruching, ruffles and pastel hues.

Still, if it’s the festival-worthy looks you’re going for (keep dreaming, ppl), we’re obsessed with Off-White’s sporty swimwear and Versace’s early ‘90s-inspired cuts – you know, bandeau necklines and mega high legs – that nod to the late Gianni’s heyday.

The queen of tie-dye, without a doubt, is Frankie’s Bikinis. One quick look at the brand’s site and you’ll get lost in a sea of the stuff (there's literally ever colourway imaginable on there, and great plus-size options too). Sophie Richie collaborated with the label last year (it was a sell out collection) and the sleeved bikini below has been spotted on Kylie Jenner.

2) Floss Bikinis



The newest trend to emerge for the SS20 season is the floss bikini. Defined by its slender ‘floss’ like strapping, usually extended to wrap around the waist, this style takes the traditional to new, barely-there heights. No surprises, then, that Em Rata has been championing this look for the past few summers.

Brands nailing this style are Tropic of C and Reina Olga, but ASOS has some affordable versions on its site right now. If this, ahem, minimalist style instils fear rather than delight, Matteau’s slightly sturdier version should offer some support.

3) Halterneck swimsuit

Searches for the one piece are up 21% since last year. Thanks to designer experimentation, swimsuits can now be just as alluring as the bikini.

One cut in particular that people are searching for at the moment is the halterneck. Namely, the new cross-over collar styles. Many brands are balancing this high neck with cut outs – ranging from Pucci’s full on bikini silhouette cut to Mario Schwab’s subtle midriff keyhole – that showcase a bit of skin.

Prefer the OG halterneck? Whistles’ seersucker bandeau suit has a string tie that can be detached to create a strapless shape. Meanwhile, the plunging sequin number by new brand-on-the-block Oséree (loved by Dua Lipa, and Rihanna) or Rudi Gernreich’s modest collared style can double as tops in the evening. Now that kind of multitasking is key to nailing a capsule holiday wardrobe – when the time comes, ofc.





4) One-shoulder swimsuits

Another favourite this season is the one-shoulder style. Lyst suggests that this could be down to their versatility: they’re often styled as tops on e-tailer sites. In fact, this early-noughties cut is when the era of a ‘nice jeans and a top’ came to be.

Don’t get us wrong, this swimwear has been popular for a while (Hunza G's Nancy suit below has been worn by the likes of Rosie HW and Monikh Dale), but designers are coming through with a fresh take for 2020.

Melissa Odabash’s signature Polynesia design taps into the one-shoulder swimsuit’s sports-luxe roots, and has ruching at the hips so you can create a high-leg cut. Versace’s is simple in shape, but covered in that palm print JLo made famous in 2001, which is being re-purposed in myriad ways by Donatella this year.

Looking for something a little different? Ganni’s ruffled polka-dot number is a Flamenco vibe, Balmain’s monochrome number nods to the ‘80s with its gilt buttons (just add door knocker earrings) and Joanna Ortiz’ orange suit is the definition of elevated bohemia.

5) High-waist bikini bottoms

Finally, we had to mention the high-waist bikini bottom, which has seen a serious uptick in demand recently. Big whoop, we hear you say, they’ve been around for the best part of decade. No, but seriously, the high-waist brief is finally getting the coverage (soz, not soz) it deserves.

Remember when all you could get were tummy control styles in retro polka dots? Or the kind that cut off your bum in the most unflattering way? Well those days are truly behind us. Look around this summer and you’ll see the most incredible range of shapes – from high-legs and ‘90s Miami knickers, to Brazilian briefs and belted shorts.





