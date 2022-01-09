These Are The Most Searched For Netflix Shows Coming In 2022

With so many new Netflix shows launching each month, it’s difficult to know which ones to prioritise. Sometimes the streamer throws up a surprise smash that really gets the internet talking – Squid Game, for example – but sometimes the hype for a returning show is difficult to miss. It’s safe to presume that season 2 of Bridgerton is going to be a very big deal when it premieres in the spring.

Cybersecurity experts VpnOverview.com have analysed the number of monthly online searches for Netflix 2022 releases to compile a list of its most anticipated shows, and it makes for interesting reading. Season 4 of Stranger Things, which is expected to arrive in the middle of the year, is top with 89,000 monthly searches in the UK.

Right behind with 64,000 monthly searches is Resident Evil, an upcoming live-action series based on the iconic video game franchise. Season 2 of Bridgerton and season 5 of The Crown – in which Elizabeth Debicki succeeds Emma Corrin as Princess Diana – are also highly anticipated.

Brits are also hyped for the return of Firefly Lane, the likeable drama series starring Katherine Heigl, and the female-led romantic drama Sweet Magnolias.

“Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world, and the company had an amazing 2021 with huge releases such as Squid Game and season 3 of Sex Education,” said a VpnOverview.com spokesperson. “The data shows that the fourth season of Stranger Things is set to be one of the biggest releases in 2022, along with Resident Evil and Bridgerton. Whatever people are planning to watch this year, it looks like it will be another successful year for Netflix based on the searches alone.”

Check out the top 10 with their monthly search numbers below.

1. Stranger Things Season 4 (89,000)

2. Resident Evil (64,000)

3. Bridgerton Season 2 (53,000)

4. The Crown Season 5 (41,000)

5. Virgin River Season 4 (15,000)

6. Manifest Season 4 (13,000)

7. Firefly Lane Season 2 (12,000)

8. Alice in Borderland Season 2 (11,000)

9. Sweet Magnolias Season 2 (8,600)

10. The Sandman (6,600)

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?