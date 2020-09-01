The Most Romantic Airbnbs For A Much-Needed Couples Getaway

Quarantining with a romantic parter is pretty great sometimes, but it's natural to start feeling a little cooped up at some point. And when that happens, the best antidote is to take a road trip to a romantic Airbnb. Hitting the open road is a great way to reconnect, even if you're visiting a spot that's only an hour's drive away. And it's the safest way to travel right now. It's just you, your partner, the open road — and at the end of your trip, a cozy little getaway pour deux. Pack all of the essentials — face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes. And keep in mind that wherever you go, you'll want to aim to uphold the CDC's coronavirus restrictions, which currently still recommend measures such as social distancing. Also smart: Keep tabs on a coronavirus-tracking map, and proceed with caution. If cases have been on the uptick your area, or the area you're traveling to, follow local guidances — even if that means opting to stay home and stay indoors for a little longer. If you can hit the road, though, once you get to your romantic Airbnb, it won't matter whether you default to your usual quarantine routine ( hello, Netflix) or do something totally new-to-you-two — the setting will make everything feel fresh. Cider House Orchard Stay
This romantic getaway is located in an apple orchard where, if it's the right season, you can
pick your own apples
and peaches. Be sure to hit up the complimentary cider tasting for two at the on-premise Old Hill Hard Cider tasting room too — or just take your haul back to your place and dream about all the pies you'll make.
Location:
Timberville, VA
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$100
This listing is the A-frame cabin of your Instagram dreams. It's surrounded by some of the best hiking trails in the Pacific Northwest. There's even a private hot tub; perfect for that relaxing post-hike soak.
Location: Skykomish, WA Sleeps:
4
Price Per Night:
$252
This calming spot is a hidden gem. It's located in the middle of Atlanta, and it'll make all of your
childhood treehouse dreams
come true. The bed even has wheels so you can roll it out onto the balcony to enjoy a night under the stars, weather permitting.
Location:
Atlanta, GA
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$385
This elven-looking cottage was a sculpting studio in its past life. Now, it's surrounded by garden paths, a babbling brook with stone bridges, and a stone bench seating area complete with a fire pit and firewood for guests to use. The massive windows give you a so-zen-it-looks-fake view of nearby trees and a lily pond. It's a charming escape from reality.
Location:
Tyringham, MA
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$244
Unique and historic, this Airbnb offers picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean and a private beach to enjoy it — and yes, you
can
go up inside the lighthouse. The romantic getaway sleeps eight, so you can make it
a couples' weekend
with your closest friends (as long as you trust that everyone has been quarantining and is
COVID-free
, of course).
Location:
Pocasset, MA
Sleeps:
8
Price Per Night:
$850
offers panoramic views of the desert — meaning, a front row seat to both sunrises and sunsets. The property is also run by Erik’s Ranch, a nonprofit organization that offers upscale lodging run by young adults with autism. Your stay includes two complimentary tours — Chimney Rock and Antelope Butte Hike — and you can pay for more, if you're really eager for an adventure. It's the perfect off-the-grid getaway.
Location:
Livingston, MT
Sleeps:
6
Price Per Night:
$295
Another desert destination is the Death Valley House. It may seem silly to seek out a secluded spot when you've been quarantining with your boo for months — but the other-worldly landscape offers an element of romance you can't get anywhere else. Plus, braving the wilderness (albeit, in a luxe house) has a way of making your bond even stronger.
Location:
Beatty, NV
Sleeps:
6
Price Per Night:
$500
If sleeping in the woods is more your speed than the desert, this treehouse is the perfect option for
your couple's retreat
. With a pool, hot tub, hammock, and fire pit, you'll never feel bored during your weekend in the woods.
Location:
Concord, NC
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$150
Florida-based couples can check out this cozy pool house, which isn't too far from the coast on the outskirts of Miami.
Bikes are available for guests to use
, and so is the enormous pool in the cottage's yard.
Location:
Biscayne Park, FL
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$100
The description for this listing says that this is an ideal getaway for "folks that truly want to disconnect & relax." The reason? There's no WiFi and
very little phone connection
available. For couples who truly want to reconnect to each other, this might just be the perfect place.
Location:
Cresco, PA
Sleeps:
2
Price Per Night:
$155
Book here