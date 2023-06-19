Most residents of northern Quebec town return after wildfire threat, but risks remain

LEBEL-SUR-QUÉVILLON, Que. — The mayor of a northern Quebec town says firefighters are making progress combating a nearby forest fire.

But Guy Lafrenière says residents should be prepared if a new evacuation order is issued.

The mayor says about two-thirds of residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., began returning home over the weekend after officials lifted an evacuation order due to encroaching wildfires.

Lafrenière says low winds have helped firefighters' efforts, but he warns that the flammability index in the region remains high and could increase in the coming days.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters today in the municipality of Ste-Sophie, north of Montreal, that officials are still concerned about wildfires in the province's northern region and are following the situation closely.

Quebec's forest fire prevention agency — SOPFEU — is reporting about 100 active wildfires in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press