Most Republicans are on the fence about Trump's 2024 re-election bid. Here are the few elected officials backing him so far.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Sen. JD Vance are among the Republican elected officials already backing Trump in 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump launched his third presidential campaign in November.

Since then, only a chunk of high-profile Republicans have endorsed his bid.

Trump is the first major Republican to announce a 2024 candidacy.

Former President Donald Trump announced a comeback presidential campaign in November. But so far, most high-profile Republicans have yet to endorse him — or any other candidate.

As of Sunday, March 26, five senators and over three dozen House members had announced they're backing Trump in 2024 or expressed support for his bid. Just one Republican governor has endorsed the former president.

Trump was the first major Republican to announce a 2024 candidacy, but a majority of his party hasn't rallied behind him. Most elected Republicans say they want to wait to see who else enters the race, or that it's too early to make a decision.

Some are contemplating or have already launched their own White House bids. So far, Trump's former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman and conservative activist Vivek Ramaswamy have announced campaigns, yet several others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are rumored to run for the GOP nomination.

As president, Trump maintained an ironclad grip over the Republican party. Even after his term — and an unprecedented assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 by a crowd of his supporters — he's shown an ability to influence Republican primary voters and exact retribution upon his intraparty foes.

But after a disappointing midterms performance for the party — the GOP made only modest gains in the House, Democrats held the Senate, and many of Trump's preferred candidates performed poorly— some see the former president's power as waning.

Still, many of Trump's allies and longtime loyalists are sticking beside him.

Here are all of the prominent Republicans who have expressed support for Trump's 2024 campaign:

One governor

Henry McMaster — the South Carolina governor was announced as a member of Trump's campaign leadership team at a January 28 event in Columbia, where he declared that the country will "see a burst of freedom and prosperity unlike any we have ever seen before" if Trump is re-elected.

Story continues

Five senators

Lindsey Graham — the long-serving South Carolina senator has formed a close relationship with Trump over the years, becoming one of his leading allies in Congress. "I know the downside of Trump, but let me tell you about the upside of Trump: there are no Trump policies without Trump," Graham told Fox News in January, touting Trump's achievements.

Markwayne Mullin — another Senate newcomer, Mullin of Oklahoma announced last week on Truth Social that he's "proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, for a second term in 2024."

Eric Schmitt — the newly elected senator told Politico last month he's backing the former president in 2024, who also endorsed Schmitt in Missouri's GOP primary last year.

Tommy Tuberville — the Alabama senator endorsed Trump in a tweet just days after he launched his 2024 bid, becoming the first Republican senator to do so. Tuberville, a former Auburn University head football coach, later told Insider that Trump's "leadership role experience" was especially important to him.

JD Vance — the freshman senator and author of the bestselling book "Hillbilly Elegy," who secured Trump's endorsement in last year's Ohio GOP primary, declared his support for the former president in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on January 31, praising his foreign policy record.

37 House members

Brian Babin — the Texas congressman was named as part of the Trump campaign's Texas leadership team in March.

Jim Banks — Banks told The New York Times that he supported Trump following the GOP's underperformance in the midterm elections. Trump in February endorsed Banks' 2024 bid to become Indiana's next senator.

Andy Biggs — the former House Freedom Caucus chairman tweeted his support for Trump the day he announced, writing: "President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Let's Make America Great Again."

Mike Bost — the Illinois congressman offered his "full endorsement" for Trump via tweet in February.

Lauren Boebert — the far-right Colorado congresswoman said on NewsNation that "of course" she endorses Trump and thinks it's "going to be a fantastic race."

Michael Burgess — the Texas congressman endorsed Trump in March after being named to the former president's campaign's Texas leadership team.

Mike Carey — the Ohio congressman endorsed Trump on Twitter the day after he announced his 2024 bid.

John Carter — the Texas congressman was named as part of the Trump campaign's Texas leadership team in March.

Eli Crane — the Arizona freshman tweeted his support for Trump's 2024 bid the night of his announcement.

Pat Fallon — the Texas congressman was named as part of the Trump campaign's Texas leadership team in March.

Chuck Fleischmann — the Tennessee congressman told a local paper that Trump will get the GOP nomination "with relative ease" and that Fleischmann's "support will be there" for the former president.

Russell Fry — the South Carolina congressman, who defeated a Republican congressman who had voted to impeach Trump, is a member of Trump's campaign "leadership team" in the state.

Matt Gaetz — the Florida lawmaker has long supported a Trump comeback bid, even before he officially announced in November. "There's so many more accomplishments left for us to achieve if we elect Donald Trump back to the White House," Gaetz wrote in a Daily Caller op-ed in November.

Paul Gosar — the Arizona conservative tweeted Trump's Make America Great Again campaign slogan the night he launched his campaign.

Tony Gonzales — the Texas congressman said on Twitter the day of Trump's announcement that he looks "forward to President Trump once again righting the ship."

Marjorie Taylor Greene — the conservative firebrand from Georgia has been one of Trump's staunchest supporters in Congress. She endorsed the former president the same day he announced his bid.

Harriet Hageman — the Wyoming congresswoman, who defeated former Rep. Liz Cheney with the backing of Trump and much of the rest of the GOP, told Breitbart that she was "proud to stand with" Trump in 2024.

Clay Higgins — the Louisiana lawmaker tweeted in November that he was backing Trump "out of the gate." He later told Insider that Trump was the best president "we've ever had in my lifetime."

Richard Hudson — the chairman of the House GOP campaign arm told a local outlet in November that he supports Trump in 2024 but if "someone beats him in the primary I'll support them."

Wesley Hunt — the Texas freshman has also backed Trump for 2024, according to The Texas Tribune.

Ronny Jackson — the Texas lawmaker, the former White House physician famous for rosy assessments of the president's health and "incredible genes," endorsed his ex-patient days after the November announcement. "I don't need to see any more," he told Insider in December. "I know Trump knows what needs to be done."

Jim Jordan — the Ohio congressman, currently the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Breitbart even before Trump officially announced his campaign that the former president is the "right candidate" for 2024.

Anna Paulina Luna — the freshman Florida lawmaker told POLITICO in March that she's backing Trump over her home-state governor, Ron DeSantis.

Mary Miller — the second-term congresswoman from Illinois tweeted her support for Trump the night of his campaign launch.

Max Miller — the freshman Ohio congressman, who used to work in the Trump White House, endorsed the former president the night of his announcement and said he "wouldn't be here without his support."

Barry Moore — the Alabama congressman endorsed Trump in a radio interview in December, citing the former president's "experience level."

Troy Nehls — another Texas lawmaker, Nehls traveled to Mar-a-Lago for Trump's announcement, later telling Insider: "We're not electing the Pope."

George Santos — the scandal-plagued freshman of New York declared on Twitter in February that Trump "will be the 47th POTUS."

Pete Sessions — the Texas congressman was named as part of the Trump campaign's Texas leadership team in March.

Elise Stefanik — the No. 3 House Republican endorsed Trump days before his widely expected 2024 announcement in November.

Dale Strong — the freshman Alabama congressman endorsed Trump in a Facebook post in November 2022.

William Timmons — the South Carolina congressman joined Trump for his South Carolina leadership team announcement.

Jeff Van Drew — the New Jersey congressman, who switched parties during Trump's first impeachment, endorsed the former president shortly after his run, telling a local outlet that he's a "loyal guy."

Beth Van Duyne — the Texas congresswoman was named as part of the Trump campaign's Texas leadership team in March.

Randy Weber — the Texas congressman was named as part of the Trump campaign's Texas leadership team in March.

Roger Williams — the Texas congressman endorsed Trump in March after being named to the former president's campaign's Texas leadership team.

Joe Wilson — the South Carolina congressman was also named to Trump's 2024 South Carolina leadership team.

This list is periodically updated as more Republican elected officials endorse Trump.

Read the original article on Business Insider