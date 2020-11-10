Most Republican lawsuits challenging election results in battleground states haven't gone far

Even before Democrat Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the presidential election, President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican allies started pursuing lawsuits over voting and ballot counting.

Cases filed in five key states alleged ballots had errors because voters were required to use Sharpies, observers didn't have enough access to monitor ballot counting, and that late-arriving mail ballots were improperly mixed with legal votes.

Judges have dismissed most cases quickly, often for lack of evidence.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court could issue a ruling at any time on the Republican Party of Pennsylvania's request for an emergency injunction to block processing of mail and absentee ballots that were received during the three days after the normal deadline on Election Day. The high court could also decide to conduct a full review of GOP arguments that the deadline extension was unconstitutional.

And Monday evening, the Trump campaign filed a federal suit in Pennsylvania alleging voters were treated differently depending on whether they voted by mail or in person, creating an unconstitutional, “two tiered” system.

Here's what has happened with voting lawsuits in key states, starting with the state with the most action.

Pennsylvania

In the suit filed Monday night, the Trump campaign claims mail-in voting did not include the same safeguards as in-person voting, including adequate verification of voters’ identities and monitoring by observers. It took issue with the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction preventing the state from certifying election results, according to a copy of the complaint.

It joins a flurry of suits and legal briefs filed by the Trump campaign, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and others alleging problems with a controversial three-day extension for voters to return mail ballots, the rights of people to observe ballot counting, and the process for “curing” ballots when mistakes are made.

Arguably the most consequential cases involve challenges to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that upheld a three-day extension of the deadline for accepting mail and absentee votes.

Opponents of the extension have argued it was unconstitutional because it sidestepped the Pennsylvania lawmakers who enacted the deadline in 2019. The Secretary of State’s office has argued the extension was a reasonable accommodation for voters given the coronavirus pandemic and mail delays.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the extension.

Now, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania has asked the U.S Supreme Court. to order county election boards to segregate and take no action on mail and absentee ballots that were received after Election Day.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who handles emergency appeals from Pennsylvania, on Friday night ordered the state's county elections officials to keep separate mail-in ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The high court could issue a ruling on an injunction at any time, as it considers a broader application for a full review of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling. However, the outcome of the case might have little impact on the Pennsylvania results in the presidential race.

In a Saturday filing, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State said all election boards had kept late ballots separate and tallied them apart from other ballots. That means late-arriving ballots were not included in the vote totals that media organizations relied on to project Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

