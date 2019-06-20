Most regrettable NBA Draft picks in every first-round spot The NBA Draft arrives Thursday, which gives teams around the league a chance to search through a pile of prospects to locate a player with the uncommon combination of size, skill, desire and intelligence to become a successful player in the league. Sometimes, they whiff. They make big mistakes at the top of the first round, and they make mistakes at the bottom. The ones at the top hurt more — except for those that allow a Draymond Green or someone of that ilk to slip into the second round. MORE: Every NBA team's biggest draft regret We’ve gone through each of the first-round selections made during the lottery era and determined which was the poorest choice at every spot, from 1 to 30. Not every player was the weakest chosen in his spot. Sometimes, it’s even worse to select a mediocre player with a Hall of Famer just sitting there, begging to join your team.

1 Anthony Bennett, Cleveland Cavaliers, 2013 Seasons played: 2013-16 Career points: 658 Could have had: Victor Oladipo, Steven Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo Overview: Bennett did nothing at UNLV to suggest he was the best pro prospect in what was clearly going to be an empty draft in 2013. But Cleveland grabbed him anyway, stunning many who had analyzed the draft in advance. What wasn’t stunning: Bennett’s failure with the Cavs, who missed the chance to add a quality piece to a promising young group of players. The team was delighted to include him in a trade to acquire Kevin Love in 2014; Minnesota gave up on him after one season and 57 games. Other unproductive 1s: Michael Olowokandi, Los Angeles Clippers, 1998; Kwame Brown, Washington Wizards, 2001; Greg Oden, Portland Trail Blazers, 2007

2 Hasheem Thabeet, Memphis Grizzlies, 2009 Season played: 2009-14 Career points: 483 Could have had: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan Overview: Evaluating Thabeet always was going to be a tricky deal. He stands 7-3, not a common height for elite NBA centers. But he was a game-changing shot-blocker at UConn, helping the Huskies to reach the 2009 Final Four. Ultimately, his modest offensive production with the Huskies should have been enough to scare off a team drafting so high. Thabeet averaged only 13.6 points in his junior season, up from 6.2 his first season. He wasn’t overwhelmingly powerful, so he had trouble holding his ground against NBA defenders. If Memphis had spent this choice more wisely, it might have had the last ingredient to a legit title contender. Other unproductive 2s: Darko Milicic, Detroit Pistons, 2003; Michael Beasley, Miami Heat, 2008; Marvin Williams, Atlanta Hawks, 2005

3 Chris Washburn, Golden State Warriors, 1986 Seasons played: 1986-99 Career points: 222 Could have had: Chuck Person, Ron Harper, Dell Curry Overview: Washburn was part of a draft plagued by players with drug problems, most notably Len Bias, who died shortly after becoming the No. 2 overall pick when he suffered a heart problem associated with cocaine use. Washburn was an extremely gifted player but had bouts with cocaine use, injury problems and health issues. In 1989, following three failed drug tests, he received a lifetime ban from the NBA. Other unproductive 3s: Adam Morrison, Charlotte Bobcats, 2006; Dennis Hopson, New Jersey Nets, 1987

4 Marcus Fizer, Chicago Bulls, 2000 Seasons played: 2000-06 Career points: 2,782 Could have had: Mike Miller, Jamal Crawford Overview: Fizer had an outstanding junior season at Iowa State, but at 6-8, he lacked the height to excel at power forward, and he couldn’t cover for that with explosive athletic ability or perimeter shooting skill. He managed two double-figure scoring seasons on dreadful Chicago teams that lost a combined 113 games. But after a short stay in New Orleans he eventually played in Spain, Israel and Argentina, among other countries. Other unproductive 4s: Wesley Johnson, Minnesota Timberwolves, 2010

5 Nikoloz Tskitishvili, Denver Nuggets, 2002 Seasons played: 2002-06 Career points: 507 Could have had: Nene, Amar'e Stoudemire Overview: Tskitishvili was chosen at the height of the European contagion, when NBA teams were so hungry to get into business with Euros that shooter Jason Kapono was quoted as saying, "I should have left UCLA after my freshman year, moved to Yugoslavia and changed my name to Jason Kaponovich. I’d have been a first-round pick." Kapono wound up playing nine years and hitting 457 3-pointers.Tskitishvili was out of the league by the time he was 22. Other unproductive 5s: Shelden Williams, Atlanta Hawks, 2006; Thomas Robinson, Sacramento Kings, 2012

6 Jan Vesely, Washington Wizards, 2011 Seasons played: 2011-14 Career points: 590 Could have had: Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard Overview: A native of the Czech Republic, Vesely had European success with a team in Serbia, Partizan, winning the young player of the year award after helping the team to the Euroleague final four. Although he had the size, at 6-11, to match up with NBA frontcourt players and a solid shooting touch, he never demonstrated great comfort competing in the league. He returned to Europe after being dealt to Denver and playing a short time with the Nuggets. Other unproductive 6s: Epke Udoh, Golden State Warriors, 2010; Jonny Flynn, Minnesota Timberwolves, 2009; William Bedford, Phoenix Suns, 1986

7 Eddie Griffin, New Jersey Nets, 2001 (traded to Rockets) Seasons played: 2001-07 Career points: 2,171 Could have had: Joe Johnson, Richard Jefferson, Zach Randolph Overview: Griffin had a sad, troubled career in the NBA. The Houston Rockets might have seen that coming given that he also had issues in high school and college. He had fights with teammates at both Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia and at Seton Hall. During his pro career, he went through treatment for alcoholism and missed the 2003-04 season while in rehab. But he subsequently had substance problems while with the Minnesota Timberwolves that led to his final release from an NBA team. He was intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit when he drove his car onto a railroad track and was struck by a train, ending his life in August 2007.

8 Joe Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks, 2008 Seasons played: 2008-10 Career points: 282 Could have had: Brook Lopez, Serge Ibaka Overview: Observers aware Alexander had played for Bob Huggins expected him to be a hard-working, driven player. But Alexander and Huggins had an uneasy relationship during their time together in Morgantown. Alexander was an excellent athlete and terrific college player, but he never demonstrated the drive necessary to compete at the NBA level. Other unproductive 8s: Rafael Araujo, Toronto Raptors, 2004; Bo Kimble, Los Angeles Clippers, 1990

9 Patrick O’Bryant, Golden State Warriors, 2006 Seasons played: 2006-10 Career points: 186 Could have had: J.J. Redick, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry Overview: There might not be worse back-to-back top-10 picks in NBA Draft history than Mouhamed Sene and O’Byrant. His play in the NCAA Tournament against Kansas and Pitt got everyone to overlook the fact he averaged only 13.8 points playing for Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference. That was a mistake. Other unproductive 9s: Ike Diogu, Golden State Warriors, 2005; Rodney White, Detroit Pistons, 2001; Ed O’Bannon, New Jersey Nets, 1995

10 Mouhamed Sene, Seattle SuperSonics, 2006 Seasons played: 2006-09 Career points: 103 Could have had: J.J. Redick, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry Overview: If you think the NBA age limit rule hasn’t helped the league, consider that the 2006 draft was so empty that Sene was a top-10 pick and almost no one chosen in the next 10 succeeded, either. (And the 2005 draft was pretty much as bad). Although sometimes bothered by injury, Sene was an exceptional player in a few of the leagues he entered after leaving the NBA, enjoying his greatest success in France. Other unproductive 10s: Jimmer Fredette, Sacramento Kings, 2011; Luke Jackson, Cleveland Cavaliers, 2004

11 Fran Vazquez, Orlando Magic, 2005 Seasons played: None Career points: 0 Could have had: Danny Granger, David Lee, Nate Robinson Overview: The 2005 draft was pretty terrible, so maybe it could be said the Magic didn’t waste any money on this spot. But there were at least some talents who were eager play in the NBA. The Magic believed Vazquez was one of them when they drafted him, but he seemed to be interested in leaving Spain only to play in big competitions with the national team. Other unproductive 11s: Jerome Moiso, Boston Celtics, 2000; Acie Law, Atlanta Hawks, 2007

12 Kenny Green, Washington Bullets, 1985 Seasons played: 1985-87 Career points: 265 Could have had: Karl Malone Overview: It was strange enough that 11 teams — OK, one of them took Patrick Ewing and another got Chris Mullin — passed on Malone. But when that gift dropped onto Washington’s table it still ignored him and chose Green, a nice player at Wake Forest but not a team-changer. He was only 6-7 and not an outside shooter. Malone was an overpowering player in college and looked every bit the prototype power forward he became. Missing that opportunity made this the worst choice at 12 even though Alek Radojevic was chosen in this spot in 1999 and never played in the NBA. Other unproductive 12s: Alex Radojevic, Toronto Raptors, 1999; Yaroslav Korolev, Los Angeles Clippers, 2005

13 Michael Smith, Boston Celtics, 1989 Seasons played: 1989-91, 1994-95 Career points: 698 Could have had: Tim Hardaway, Shawn Kemp Overview: Smith averaged better than 26 points in his final season at BYU, but Boston ignored the fact he was 23 years old when he rang up that number and selected him in a prime spot. He wasn’t long enough, quick enough or strong enough to excel in the NBA. He was off to Europe after two disappointing seasons, returned for a short stint with the Clippers and then went back to Spain. His career wasn’t as empty as some of the players on this list — but Tim Hardaway went off the board with the next pick in ’89. Other unproductive 13s: Marcus Haislip, Milwaukee Bucks, 2002; Julian Wright, New Orleans Hornets, 2007; Georgios Papagiannis, Sacramento Kings, 2017

14 Rich King, Seattle SuperSonics, 1991 Seasons played: 1991-95 Career points: 135 Could have had: Chris Gatling, Rick Fox, Elliot Perry Overview: In his one full season, he played in 40 games but averaged only 2.2 points. More than a decade after he was drafted, King told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer he knew the Sonics’ orthopedic surgeon better than he knew coach George Karl. King lasted four years with the Sonics but spent a lot of that time recovering from one of his many surgeries. By the time he finished his career after a brief attempt to play in the CBA, he had gone through six operations. Other unproductive 14s: Yinka Dare, New Jersey Nets, 1994; Mateen Cleaves, Detroit Pistons, 2000; Alfrederick Hughes, San Antonio Spurs, 1985; Cameron Payne, Oklahoma City Thunder, 2015

15 Frederic Weis, New York Knicks, 1999 Seasons played: None Career points: 0 Could have had: Ron Artest, James Posey, Andre Kirilenko Overview: Drafted for his size, Weis played for a decade in Europe, but he wasn’t any good there, either. He made the France Olympic team for the Syndey Games in 2000 and — though France was able to win the silver medal behind the U.S. — is best remembered for the night American guard Vince Carter jumped entirely over Weis’ 7-foot frame to dunk. Other unproductive 15s: Cedric Simmons, New Orleans Hornets, 2006; Reece Gaines, Orlando Magic, 2003

16 Troy Bell, Boston Celtics, 2003 Seasons played: 2003-04 Career points: 11 Could have had: David West, Boris Diaw, Josh Howard Overview: Bell was a star at Boston College, and maybe the Celts saw enough to realize his game translated poorly to the NBA, because they shipped him on draft night to Memphis, where he never connected. Bell was not a point guard in the least, but was far too small to earn a living as a pro shooting guard. He played in some of the U.S. minor leagues before taking off for a long overseas career that included Italy, Turkey and Argentina. Other unproductive 16s: Kirk Haston, Charlotte Hornets, 2001; Maurice Martin, Denver Nuggets, 1986; Christian Welp, Philadelphia 76ers, 1987

17 Ronnie Murphy, Portland Trail Blazers, 1987 Seasons played: 1987-88 Career points: 36 Could have had: Mark Jackson, Reggie Lewis Overview: Murphy’s career began with a foot injury and ended soon after that. It was reported that Murphy didn't take his career seriously enough and didn’t push himself hard enough to succeed. The Blazers believed he was overweight and suspended him after he missed training work. He was released early in his second season. He later played in the United States Basketball League. Other unproductive 17s: Sean Williams, New Jersey Nets, 2008; Johnny Taylor, Orlando Magic, 1997; Cal Bowdler, Atlanta Hawks, 1999

18 Mirsad Turkcan, Houston Rockets, 1998 Seasons played: 1999-2000 Career points: 33 Could have had: Al Harrington, Rashard Lewis Overview: Turkcan looked forward to becoming the first player from Turkey to enter the NBA — but the occasion of the NBA’s lockout in 1998-99 delayed his arrival. He stayed with Efes Pilsen in his home country that year, and by the time it was time to come to the States he’d already been traded twice. He didn’t even make it through a full year before he returned to Europe, where he played in France, Russia and Italy before finishing his career back home, with Fenerbache. Other unproductive 18s: Chris Singleton, Washington Wizards, 2011; Curtis Borchardt, Orlando Magic, 2002, Oleksiy Pecherov, Washington Wizards, 2006

19 Randolph Childress, Detroit Pistons, 1995 Seasons played: 1995-97 Career points: 124 Could have had: Michael Finley, Travis Best Overview: Childress was an outstanding college player who averaged better than 19 points for three consecutive seasons and surged into prominence with a dazzling performance in the 1995 ACC Tournament, including 37 points in the title game. But he was more a scorer than a playmaker and not dynamic enough to excel at either spot in the NBA. He played in Italy, France, Australia and Turkey and didn’t retire from the game until earlier this decade. Other unproductive 19s: Quincy Douby, Sacramento Kings, 2006; Javaris Crittenton, Los Angeles Lakers, 2007

20 Paul Grant, Minnesota Timberwolves, 1997 Seasons played: 1998-99, 2003-04 Career points: 29 Could have had: Anthony Parker, Bobby Jackson Overview: The 1997 draft might have been one of the worst in NBA history. It contained Tim Duncan, but teams had to be really shrewd just to find a rotation player in the top dozen picks. When Minnesota took a flyer on Grant’s size, there certainly was a logic to it, but he missed his rookie year with a foot injury and things never got much better. He became cap ballast in a late-season trade that sent him to Milwaukee, where he got little playing time before that tenure was up. He played in the CBA and overseas and got a couple of 10-day contracts with the Utah Jazz in 2004.



Other unproductive 20s: B.J. Tyler, Toronto Raptors, 1994; Julius Hodge, Denver Nuggets, 2005

21 Pavel Podkolzin, Utah Jazz, 2004 Seasons played: 2004-06 Career points: 4



Could have had: Tony Allen, Kevin Martin, Anderson Varejao



Overview: NBA personnel people went wild after watching Podkolzin work out privately during the pre-draft camp in 2003, and there was talk about him becoming a top-10 pick, but he withdrew from the draft after becoming ill. That workout still was on a lot of people’s memories when he entered the following year, and Utah selected him for the Dallas Mavericks. He was unproductive in summer league for the Mavs and even less so in actual NBA games. He returned to Russia after his short NBA tenure and played professionally there. Other unproductive 21s: Anthony Jones, Washington Bullets, 1986; Dontae’ Jones, New York Knicks, 1996

22 Joseph Forte, Boston Celtics, 2001 Seasons played: 2001-03 Career points: 30



Could have had: Tony Parker, Gerald Wallace, Gilbert Arenas



Overview: Forte was an All-American as a North Carolina sophomore, but pretty much nothing went right for him as a pro. He was small for a shooting guard and unable to convert successfully to the point. Boston gave up on him after a tumultuous rookie year, during which he reportedly wore a Magic Johnson Lakers jersey during one of his nights on the Celtics’ bench. Seattle gave him a shot, but he played in only 25 games combined in his two NBA seasons. He enjoyed a long-term successful career playing overseas, including time in Italy, Russia, Israel and Iran. Other unproductive 22s: LeRon Ellis, Los Angeles Clippers, 1991; Fab Melo, Boston Celtics, 2012

23 Ken Barlow, Los Angeles Lakers, 1986 Seasons played: None Career points: 0 Could have had: Arvydas Sabonis, Dennis Rodman, Mark Price Overview: Barlow managed a long career in professional basketball, but he never played a single game in the NBA. He was drafted by the Lakers and traded immediately to the Atlanta Hawks. This was long before the rookie salary cap set the level of pay for all rookies, and Barlow didn’t like Atlanta’s contract offer and instead signed in Italy, leading his Milan team to a championship in his rookie year. There were talks with the Hawks again, but he liked an offer in Israel better and went there. And so it went. While Barlow had no NBA career, two of the next four players off the board (Sabonis, Rodman) became Hall of Famers, and Price played in four All-Star Games. Other unproductive 23s: Efthimios Rentzias, Denver Nuggets, 1996; Sergei Monia, Portland Trail Blazers, 2004

24 Dwayne Schintzius, San Antonio Spurs, 1990 Seasons played: 1990-99 Career points: 587 Could have had: Elden Campbell, Antonio Davis, Cedric Ceballos Overview: A 7-1 center drafted into an NBA obsessed with size, Schintzius lasted only a year with the Spurs, a season in which he played in 42 games and averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. He managed to bounce around the league long enough to earn more than $5 million but never played more than 43 games in a season nor averaged as many as four points per game. Tragically, he developed a rare form of leukemia long after his playing career ended and died three years later, in 2012, at age 43.

25 Tim James, Miami Heat, 1999 Seasons played: 1999-2002 Career points: 68 Could have had: Manu Ginobili, Greg Ostertag, Eric Snow Overview: In fairness to the Heat, there was not a whole lot they could have done with the 25th pick in the draft that would have been much better than what they did. There weren’t even many serviceable players beyond that point. James went on to distinguish himself beyond basketball by enlisting in the military and serving the United States in Iraq. Other unproductive 26s: David Vaughn, Orlando Magic, 1995; David Rivers, Los Angeles Lakers, 1988

26 Ndudi Ebi, Minnesota Timberwolves, 2003 Seasons played: 2003-05 Career points: 40 Could have had: Kendrick Perkins, Leandro Barbosa, Josh Howard Overview: Other than somebody named LeBron James, Ndudi Ebi was considered the top high school player in what was a fairly poor recruiting class. He signed at Arizona but tried to make the move to the pros without playing in college. It did not turn out well for him. It turned out less well for the Wolves, who hadn’t chosen anyone in the first round for three years because of a punishment for a rules violation. Ebi put on a private workout in Chicago during the pre-draft camp that was attended by multiple personnel people from pretty much every team in the league — and did not do any drills against an opposing player. That should have told everyone what to expect. Other unproductive 26s: Lance Blanks, Detroit Pistons, 1990; Sherrell Ford, Seattle SuperSonics, 1995; Geert Hammink, Orlando Magic, 1993

27 Malcolm Mackey, Phoenix Suns, 1993 Seasons played: 1993-94 Career points: 32 Could have had: Nick Van Exel, Bryon Russell



Overview: Mackey enjoyed a professional basketball career that lasted more than two decades; it’s just that hardly any of it was in the NBA. He played only 22 games for the Suns as a rookie, and that was it. The rest of his career took him around the world, from France to Turkey to Spain to China. Other unproductive 27s: Dave Johnson, Portland Trail Blazers, 1992

28 Erick Barkley, Portland Trail Blazers, 2000 Seasons played: 2000-02 Career points: 77 Could have had: Michael Redd, Eddie House



Overview: Barkley was a fine player at St. John’s, averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 assists as a sophomore. But he lacked the perimeter shooting skill to make up for his moderate passing skills and his inability to change direction. He was a straight-line player. Barkley played in only 27 games for the Blazers before they decided they’d seen enough and traded him to San Antonio along with Steve Kerr. Whereas Kerr got to win another title with the Spurs, Barkley was traded against two months later and waived the same day. He played for about a decade more in several European countries, including Greece and Poland. Other unproductive 28s: Priest Lauderdale, Atlanta Hawks, 1996; Keith Booth, Chicago Bulls, 1997

29 Daniel Orton, Orlando Magic, 2010 Seasons played: 2011-14 Career points: 143 Could have had: Hassan Whiteside, Lance Stephenson



Overview: Orton barely played as a collegian, getting only 13 minutes per game on Kentucky’s Elite Eight team in 2009-10. He entered the draft against the advice of his college coaches, and the Magic took a flier on Orton because of his size and length. He wasn’t big enough to last very long in the league. He missed his rookie year because of a knee injury. He was signed and waived by two teams after his stint with the Magic and has played overseas. He didn’t last long in the Philippines, either. He played three games there and was sent home after charging officials with making a “mockery” of the game and calling boxer Manny Pacquiao’s experiment with playing basketball “a joke.” Other unproductive 29s: Wayne Simien, Miami Heat, 2005; Chris McCullough, Brooklyn Nets, 2015