Who is the most recent Premier League footballer to own or run a pub?

“It used to be the standard retirement plan for a player to run a pub after leaving the game. Who was the last top-flight player in England known to have done this?” wonders Ian Robson.

Well, given the modern-day footballer can’t really go near a pub without causing a “Twitter storm” and generally make a packet of cash, choosing a post-football career ordering in ale and crisps is not as tempting as it used to be. Isn’t that right, Bobby?

View photos Bobby Moore preparing for the opening of his own pub (Mooro’s) in Stratford, London, in November 1976. Photograph: Mirrorpix/Getty Images More

That’s not to say there aren’t some recent examples. There’s Phil King, who played in the Premier League with Sheffield Wednesday and who has run the Dolphin pub in Swindon since the early 2000s. He’s a pillar of the community who helps replace stolen bikes among other things. Meanwhile, Michael Haughey notes: “Nicky Reid, formerly of Manchester City and Blackburn, who retired from playing in 1992, now runs the Masons Arms in Chorley and has revitalised the pub since he took over in 2017.”

Oh, and talking of the Masons Arms – the 31st most popular pub name in the UK – there’s another ex-footballer opening one. The former Newcastle full-back Olivier Bernard is refurbishing the Masons Arms in Blyth, Northumberland. “For me, I’ve always wanted to open a pub, but not only a pub: I wanted a more family feel, it’s going to be more a gastro-restaurant/pub, not somewhere you just go to sit and have a drink,” he told chroniclelive.co.uk. “I’m very keen on my food, so everything is going to be very tasty. It’s all about making people feel welcome.” If Tripadvisor is anything to go by, the reopening has gone well.

But here’s Jim Hughes with what has to be a winner: “Never mind ex-players; former Stoke academy graduate and current Championship-level Boro defender Ryan Shotton owns The Black Lion Pub in Cheddleton, Staffordshire.

“Shotts might have struggled to live up to being the heir to Rory Delap’s long throw-in responsibilities during our Premier League years, but he’ll forever be cherished in The Potteries for kicking the ball out of Ben Foster’s hands for a last-minute winner away at The Hawthorns and somehow getting away with it!”

The shortest Premier League playing career

“Which footballer has played the fewest number of minutes or seconds in the Premier League?” asks Bogdan Kotarlic

“Shout out to Steve Melton who played in Nottingham Forest’s last ever Premier League match on 16 May 1999 v Leicester. And we won 1-0! That was his only top-flight action,” recalls Adam Wilson. Other one-game wonders in the Premier League include Neil Finn (West Ham), Andrew Barrowman (Birmingham) and Rhys Weston (Arsenal).

But Chris Izod goes way beyond a single match and digs out a player we have covered before for an example that lasted a mere second. “In 1999 in a match between Arsenal and Manchester United, Nick Culkin came on as a late substitute after an injury to United’s goalkeeper Raimond van der Gouw following a goalmouth scramble,” writes Chris. “It was already deep into stoppage time at this point. All that was left to do was for Culkin to take the free-kick with the referee blowing for full time approximately one second later. In terms of time on the pitch when the ball was in play this record for shortest debut in the PL won’t ever be realistically broken. There’s a nice clip of this here.” Culkin went on to play for QPR, Radcliffe Borough, Prescot Cables and FC United of Manchester as well as working in garden maintenance.

View photos Neil Finn became the youngest goalkeeper to play in the Premier League (17 years and three days) when he played for West Ham against Manchester City. Photograph: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo More

