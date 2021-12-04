Most RCAF Cyclone helicopters undergoing repairs after cracks discovered

The Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone, a militarized version of the S-92 helicopter, is shown at at 12 Wing Shearwater near Halifax. (Brett Ruskin/CBC - image credit)

Most of the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-148 Cyclone helicopters are undergoing repairs after cracks were found in the tails of some of the aircraft.

In a statement to CBC News, the Department of National Defence said 12 Wing Shearwater, which houses the entire fleet of the Sikorsky-made helicopters, is "prioritizing the order of repairs" to get the aircraft back into service as quickly as possible.

After the cracks were found on one helicopter during routine maintenance on Nov. 26, other aircraft at the squadron were inspected and cracks were found in three, according to the statement.

A special inspection of the fleet was completed this week, the statement said, and Sikorsky is working with the RCAF to make repairs.

RCAF experts estimate that the repairs will be completed in "the next few days."

The issue with the Cyclones has had some impact on relief operations in B.C., where the helicopters were supposed to provide support, the statement said. It said other air assets have been able to fill the gap.

The CH-148 Cyclone, based on the Sikorsky S-92 civilian helicopter, has been the subject of scrutiny in the past over the procurement process, cost, manufacturing and software issues.

In April 2020, six crew members on board a CH-148 died when the their aircraft plunged into the Ionian Sea off Greece as it was returning to the HMCS Fredericton after a flypast.

CBC has requested clarification on the total size of the CH-148 fleet.

