The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Never Have I Ever'

“Never Have I Ever” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fourth and final season of this coming-of-age series premiered on June 8 and quickly zoomed up the popularity list. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, “Never Have I Ever” follows an Indian American high school student as she navigates romance, grief, friendship, and more.

Next in the ranking is “Manifest,” an NBC sci-fi drama that Netflix revived for a fourth and final season after it was canceled by the network in 2021. The show tells the story of the passengers and crew of a plane that lands safely after going missing for five years.

"Never Have I Ever" on Netflix.

Two new Arnold Schwarzenegger projects are also trending on the streaming service. “Fubar” is an new action-comedy series starring the former California governor as a father and CIA operative who learns his daughter has pursued the same career. “Arnold” is three-part docuseries about the highs and lows of Schwarzenegger’s life and career.

Car enthusiasts might be interested in another trending show. “Tex Mex Motors” is a new reality series about pros who transport old cars from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, for a radical restoration.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

