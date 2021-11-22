The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Cowboy Bebop'

“Cowboy Bebop” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A live action adaptation of a 1998 Japanese anime series, “Cowboy Bebop” follows a group of bounty hunters traveling across the solar system on a spaceship in the future. The show, which premiered on Nov. 19, stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine and Alex Hassell.

The second-most popular series at the moment is “Tiger King 2” ― a continuation of the docuseries about private zoos that captivated audiences and spawned countless memes in March 2020. The second installment consists of five episodes and has received mostly negative reviews.

Other notable shows in the ranking include the video game adaptation “Arcane,” which shares the origin stories of characters in the “League of Legends” universe, and the critically acclaimed South Korean thriller “Hellbound.”

For the first time in many months, “CoComelon” is not in the top 10, but the current list still includes family-friendly fare in the form of Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans.”

