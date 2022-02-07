The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Sweet Magnolias'

Caroline Bologna
·1 min read

“Sweet Magnolias” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The second season of the romantic drama premiered on Feb. 4. Based on the series of novels by the same name, “Sweet Magnolias” follows three best friends in South Carolina as they navigate relationships, work and other challenges together.

In second place is a new Korean zombie apocalypse series, “All of Us Are Dead,” which debuted on Jan. 28. And continuing its monthlong streak in the ranking, the critically acclaimed crime drama “Ozark” is in third place.

Beyond the top three, “Murderville” is another interesting show trending on the streaming service. The new series combines improvisational comedy and murder mystery, as Will Arnett plays a detective who teams up with celebrity guests including Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani and Marshawn Lynch to solve crimes.

And “Raising Dion” is in fourth place following its Season 2 premiere on Feb. 1. The show is an adaptation of a 2015 comic book and short film and tells the story of a single mom whose son starts to display superhero-like abilities.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

(Photo: HuffPost)
(Photo: HuffPost)

10. “Archive 81” (Netflix)

9. “CoComelon”

8. “Dark Desire” (Netflix)

7. “Murderville” (Netflix)

6. “In From the Cold” (Netflix)

5. “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” (Netflix)

4. “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

3. “Ozark” (Netflix)

2. “All of Us Are Dead” (Netflix)

1. “Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix)

