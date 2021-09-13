The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lucifer'

“Lucifer” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The sixth and final season of the DC Comics adaptation premiered on Sept. 10. It wraps up the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the retired ruler of Hell, and his adventures in Los Angeles.

The second-most popular show of the moment is “Clickbait,” which stars Adrian Grenier as a family man who falls victim to a dark social media-related crime. And in third place is the Sept. 11 docuseries “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror.”

Animated series like “Sharkdog” and “CoComelon” are also in this week’s ranking, as is the new season of the reality competition show “The Circle.”

As for other shows not produced by Netflix, NBC’s “Manifest” remains in the ranking, following the news that the streaming platform will be renewing the canceled series for a fourth and final season.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

(Photo: HuffPost)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...