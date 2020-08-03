The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now (Aug. 3)

“The Umbrella Academy” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original is also the service’s most popular offering, regardless of format.

The second season of the comic book adaptation just debuted. The show follows a group of angsty superheroes who grew up together after a billionaire adopted them. They had a falling out, but reunite to save the world.

The latest season of the show “Shameless” earned the second-place spot. This 10th season was the first that doesn’t star Emmy Rossum, who left the show at the end of the ninth season.

Perhaps the most surprising addition to the top 10 is the ’90s show “Moesha,” starring Brandy. Older shows rarely make the top rankings on Netflix, but people clearly still have much nostalgia for this one. You can watch a trailer for the first season below.

