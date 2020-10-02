These are the most popular names for babies born in October

From Cosmopolitan

Picking a baby name is a big ask, considering how permanent it is. So you want to make sure you get it right, sourcing inspiration from wherever you can. One such inspiration could be the time of year your baby is born, so if you're due to give birth in October, what could be more useful than finding out the top 10 most popular baby names for the month of October?



Every year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) collates data about all the names given to babies born in England and Wales. The following are the top names for baby boys and baby girls born in October 2019:

Top October baby names for boys:

Oliver Noah Arthur George Leo Charlie Oscar Harry Muhammad Jack

Top October baby names for girls:

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Grace Mia Isabella Lily Freya Ivy

Crunchy leaves, the return of coats and scarves, pumpkin spiced lattes; what could be better than rolling up all these warm and cosies into your child's name? If you want to theme your baby name choice to the month of its birth, how about some of these names for October babies?

Octavia (needs no explanation)



(needs no explanation) Ottavia (an Italian version)

(an Italian version) Octavius (a male version)

(a male version) Opal (October's birthstone)

(October's birthstone) Autumn (it is technically the start of autumn, right?)

(it is technically the start of autumn, right?) Marigold (October's birth flower)

(October's birth flower) Libby (inspired by the month's main star sign, Libra)

(inspired by the month's main star sign, Libra) Amber (the colour of autumn)

(the colour of autumn) Hazel (another autumnal colour)

(another autumnal colour) Saffron (a spice that's a rich orange in colour)

(a spice that's a rich orange in colour) Decimus (meaning 'tenth', and October is the tenth month)

(meaning 'tenth', and October is the tenth month) Aster (a flower in season during October)

(a flower in season during October) Bruna (an Italian name meaning 'brown', like the turning leaves)

(an Italian name meaning 'brown', like the turning leaves) Bruno (the male equivalent)

