These are the most popular names for babies born in November

From Cosmopolitan

November is the start of winter in the UK, synonymous with bonfires, crunching leaves, dark afternoons and early morning frost on the ground. If November is also the month you're expecting your baby, you may be hunting around for suitable baby name options for your winter newborn.

If you're a bit stuck in the baby name stakes, it could be useful to source your inspiration from the boy's names and girl's names that have proven most popular for babies born in the month of November recently. Every year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) collates data about all the names given to babies born in England and Wales. Here, we list the top names for baby boys and baby girls born in November 2019.

And if popularity is less your jam, preferring a name themed to your baby's birth month instead, then scroll down for some November-inspired baby names.

Top November baby names for boys:

Oliver Arthur Noah George Harry Leo Muhammad Jack Oscar Thomas

Top November baby names for girls:

Olivia Amelia Ava Isla Mia Poppy Ivy Sophia Emily Grace

View photos Photo credit: katrinaelena - Getty Images More

November-themed baby names:

Topaz (November's birthstone)



(November's birthstone) Nova (needs no explanation)

(needs no explanation) Kirsi (means 'frost' in Finnish)

(means 'frost' in Finnish) Aidan (Gaelic for 'fire')

(Gaelic for 'fire') Archer (the symbol of one of the month's star signs, Sagittarius)

(the symbol of one of the month's star signs, Sagittarius) Eleven (inspired by Stranger Things, and the number of the month)

(inspired by Stranger Things, and the number of the month) Blaze (on the bonfire theme)

(on the bonfire theme) Winter (needs no explanation)

(needs no explanation) Gaia (The ancient mythological earth-goddess who sent scorpius, like the star sign)

(The ancient mythological earth-goddess who sent scorpius, like the star sign) Benedict (meaning 'blessed', in relation to Thanksgiving)

Cosmopolitan UK's new issue issue is out now and you can SUBSCRIBE HERE.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like