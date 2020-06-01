The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (June 1)

Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield and Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems." (Photo: A24)

“Uncut Gems” is the most popular movie on Netflix for the second week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Adam Sandler stars in this 2019 film with Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel and Lakeith Stanfield, and he plays a New York City jeweler with a gambling addiction. I wrote more about “Uncut Gems” in last weekend’s Streamline newsletter and a monthly roundup of movies worth watching on Netflix. In short, though, I highly recommend this movie, even if watching it is exceptionally stressful.

In a way, Sandler actually holds the top three places this week. The 2011 movie “Just Go With It” earned the No. 2 spot. Sandler stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in that one. And Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions, produced the Netflix film “The Wrong Missy,” which comes in third.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

