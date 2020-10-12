The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (Oct. 12)

“Hubie Halloween” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Adam Sandler comedy debuted on Oct. 7. Sandler stars as a man who loves Halloween but has a habit of crying wolf on the holiday. When he spots a real threat, he has to figure out how to save his town, Salem, Massachusetts.

The movie also stars Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson. It earned a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adam Sandler in "Hubie Halloween" on Netflix.

“American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules” nabbed the second-place spot. I was not aware the “American Pie” series still released movies. The movie debuted straight to on-demand and Netflix. The New York Times reviewed it and had this to say:

If the first “American Pie” movie drew energy from the immature thrill of watching adults pretend to be teenagers pretending to be bad, the new movie carries none of the mischievous pleasure. The original “American Pie” was tasteless; this version is flavorless.

Filling out the top five, starting at third: “American Murder: The Family Next Door,” a Netflix movie with a very different story than “American Pie” despite the similar name; the 1999 Sandler movie “Big Daddy;” and the Netflix movie “Enola Holmes.”

“Enola Holmes,” which debuted in late September, stars Millie Bobby Brown as the Enola character along with Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. That movie earned a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“American Murder” topped the list last week. It’s a Netflix true-crime documentary on a widely publicized 2018 murder case in Colorado, in which Chris Watts killed his wife and two young daughters.

